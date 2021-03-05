Process Equipment Distributor Relevant Industrial Makes Louisiana Acquisision

Houston-based Relevant has purchased Mid-South Sales Company, a supplier of boiler, furnace and dryer applications and services.

HOUSTON, TX — Relevant Industrial, LLC (Relevant), a distributor and service provider for instrumentation and automation, rotating equipment, purification and thermal equipment, in mid-February announced the purchase of Mid-South Sales Company, Inc. headquartered in Slidell, LA. Mid-South Sales Co. has provided boiler, furnace and dryer applications and related services for over 65 years. The transaction closed on Dec. 31, 2020. 

Relevant 5e99b8a86958cRelevant Industrial, with the addition of Mid-South Sales Co., and Precision Fitting & Gauge (PF&G), employs over 300 associates, with 15 locations across six states (Oklahoma, California, Louisiana, Utah,  New Mexico, and Texas), and sales professionals covering an additional 8 states (Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Nevada, Colorado, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona), providing customer service through a deep portfolio of industrial products and an extensive range of associated services. 

John Carte, Relevant's chief executive officer commented, “With the addition of the Mid-South Sales Co. team, Relevant expands our footprint to serve our customers in Louisiana and Mississippi. Our combined strengths include an expanded scope of products, vast engineering skills, as well as additional  service capabilities.” Mr. Carte continued, “We are proud to have Mid-South Sales as part of the Relevant Industrial family and delighted with the abundant opportunities they bring to the table. We know customers will recognize the benefits immediately.” 

“I gave much thought to the idea of joining Relevant Industrial – specifically on the positive effect it would have on our employees and customers in Louisiana and Mississippi," said JC Hymel, former owner of Mid-South Sales. "Our business model remains the same – quality service to our customers and our employees as the center of our knowledge base. We are  excited about the increased opportunities to work with the Relevant team along with our combined well established brands and engineering capabilities."

