Process Equipment Distributor Relevant Industrial to Double its Footprint with Acquisition of Rawson/ICD

It will bring Relevant's footprint to 400 employees across 35 locations with the addition of the company formerly known as ERIKS.

Feb 16th, 2022
Relevant Industrial
HOUSTON, TX – Relevant Industrial, LLC (Relevant), a leader in value-added distribution and service for instrumentation and automation, rotating equipment, valve, purification and thermal equipment solutions, announced Feb. 15 the signing of an agreement to acquire Rawson/ICD, Inc., headquartered in Houston, TX. As part of the overall transaction, Rawson/ICD’s commercial building automation team will be acquired by Building Controls & Solutions, headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Over the past 65 years, Rawson/ICD has become a trusted source for valves and valve automation, instrumentation, process control systems (PCS), steam solutions,  commercial building controls, and process measurement.

The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, following customary pre-closing approvals and minimal closing conditions. 

Relevant Industrial, with the addition of Rawson/ICD, will have over 400 employees, throughout 35 locations, as well as strategically deployed sales resources covering a robust geography to serve key customer markets in the contiguous United States.

John Carte, Relevant Industrial’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “Our company’s commitment to an exceptional customer experience and success for our supply partners will be amplified with the addition of  Rawson/ICD to the Relevant Industrial family. They have a customer-centric culture that directly aligns with  Relevant’s mission. Additionally, Rawson/ICD’s recent performance shows that customers value their focus on  cutting-edge solutions, which provides opportunities for growth for our suppliers and team members – a perfect fit  with Relevant’s values.”  

Eric Chernik, Building Controls & Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer noted, “We are excited to bring together two strong Building Automation and Controls teams by integrating ICD’s commercial division into our business. The addition of ICD’s commercial group enhances our position as a distributor and service provider that brings global product brands and inventory together with local in-market technical resources. Together our enhanced solutions will bring customized, value-added services to our commercial building customers every day.” 

David Wilken, Rawson/ICD’s President stated, “Rawson/ICD is thrilled to join forces with Relevant and Building  Controls & Solutions. These transactions create access to a broad line of products and solutions that will support the continued growth of our business. Relevant has advanced engineering capabilities that  complement the Rawson/ICD model, and our collaborative solutions will extend value to our customers.”

Relevant Sefr 5e99b8a9d7c45 60427d1bdc221Relevant Industrial, LLC was formed in 2010 to acquire Wilson Mohr, which traces its roots back to 1965. As the first Honeywell thermal channel partner in the U.S., Wilson Mohr quickly established itself as an expert in burner management, fuel trains and other critical thermal solutions for a growing customer base. Since 2010, the company has grown organically and through numerous acquisitions, expanding its product portfolio and engineered solutions to a wide range of customer end markets. The company has 18 locations in California, Louisiana, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah and Texas. The company also has a sales representation in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Relevant serves customers in the Renewable Energy, Alternative Fuels, Semiconductor, Refining, Petrochemical Processing, OEM, Food processing, Upstream Oil & Gas and Municipal markets through products and services including instrumentation and automation, rotating equipment, purification, and thermal equipment.

Rawson was founded in 1954, with Industrial Controls being established in 1976. ERIKS would purchase both Rawson and Industrial Controls in 2010 and 2011, respectively, and merge the two companies in 2019. Rawson/ICD designs and customizes product solutions to help customers solve complex problems. Rawson/ICD has partnerships in 32 states across the Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest regions of the United States. Additionally, in 2019, the Industrial Controls division formed a new commercial HVAC business unit called ICD Building Automation. ICD Building Automation was established to better serve customers who have specialized technology needs – such as contractors, schools, and hospitals.

Building Controls & Solutions is the pre-eminent provider of energy management, building controls, automation and gas detection solutions for the Commercial HVAC community, including distribution of products, in-market value-added services, and a ‘smart’ path towards IOT & the Cloud. Interstate HVAC Controls will bring more resources, technical expertise, and partnerships to expand services for BCS. With locations across Arizona, California, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Texas and Utah, Building Controls & Solutions helps companies create smarter work environments, maximize environmental efficiencies and leverage technology for building effectiveness, security, and safety.

