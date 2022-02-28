ID's February M&A Recap: Pace Cools, but Big Deals Continue

While the number of deals was down significantly from the breakneck pace of the previous few months, there were several head-turning news items.

Feb 28th, 2022
Mike Hockett
I Stock 1309362124
iStock

We knew the incredible pace of M&A activity seen in the industrial supply sector over November-January wasn't going to last forever. The record-setting amount of deals finally came back to earth after early February, resuming its solid-but-unspectactular rate seen in most months in pre-COVID times.

After January set a single-month record for the most M&A news items posted on Industrial Distribution with 41, February checked in at 17. Again, that's a figure typical in this market during pre-pandemic, but significantly trails the breakneck pace seen from September 2021 through January. The month started out on fire once again, with 10 M&A news items posted on ID through Feb. 7. But it cooled quickly after, with news of only six deals posted the rest of the month.

RELATED: ID's 2021 M&A Recap: Breakneck December Closes Major Rebound Year (Jan. 4)

Nevertheless, there were several major deals in February for the industrial supply sector. The two biggest were Relevant Industrial's Feb. 15 announcement that it will acquire Rawson/ICD from ERIKS North America, and the news that Sonepar's industrial products distribution brand, Vallen Distribution, will be bought by private equity firm Nautic Partners. Vallen was No. 12 on ID's 2021 Big 50 List, while ERIKS NA was No. 23.

Here's everything we covered during February (including a few deals from late January), in reverse order of their announcement date:

Vallen, Sonepar's Industrial Distribution Subsidiary, is Going Private (Feb. 24)

American Equipment Holdings Acquires Kistler Crane in Omaha (Feb. 23)

Cummins to Buy Powertrain Supplier Meritor for $3.7B (Feb. 22)

DuPont Selling Most of Mobility & Materials Segment to Celanese for $11B (Feb. 18)

CGI Automated Manufacturing Acquires Haven Manufacturing (Feb. 17)

Process Equipment Distributor Relevant Industrial to Double its Footprint with Acquisition of Rawson/ICD (Feb. 15)

PPG Acquiring Powder Coatings Business in Italy (Feb. 7)

RelaDyne Acquires Fellow Ohio Lubricants Distributor Farley (Feb. 7)

Tork Wipes Maker Essity Acquires Fellow Cleaning Supplier Legacy Converting (Feb. 2)

BradyIFS Expands Further in Northeast, Acquires Supplyitall/A South Jersey Paper Company (Feb. 1)

Milton Industries Acquires Global-Flex (Feb. 1)

Cumulus Companies Adds to IBT Industrial Solutions, Acquires Lawler Gear Corp. (Feb. 1)

Jon-Don Acquires Floor Care Supplier USA-CLEAN (Feb. 1)

SBP Holdings Sells Bishop Lifting Products to Private Firm (Feb. 1)

Wajax Acquires Fellow Ontario Distributor Process Flow Systems (Jan. 31)

Bergey’s Truck Centers Acquires Fellow Parts Supplier Cumberland Truck (Jan. 28)

RELATED: ID's January M&A Recap: 2021 Ends, and 2022 Begins, With M&A Onslaught (Feb. 1)

Of course, this list doesn't include EVERY M&A deal announced during February. Despite our best efforts, there’s always relevant deals announced that either weren’t on our radar, or that weren’t made public. But, this list should provide a good idea of most M&A activity applicable to the industrial supply market.

See our January M&A recap here

See our December and full-year 2021 M&A recap here

If your company has news to share, M&A or otherwise, contact me at at mhockett@ien.com.

As always, the best way to stay on top of industrial supply M&A news is to make sure you're subscribed to ID's free daily e-newsletter.

Related
274718727 2869345553358296 912542260085805755 N
Vallen, Sonepar's Industrial Distribution Subsidiary, is Going Private
Feb 24th, 2022
I Stock 1323711912
Cummins to Buy Powertrain Supplier Meritor for $3.7B
Feb 24th, 2022
I Stock 1225119932
DuPont Selling Most of Mobility & Materials Segment to Celanese for $11B
Feb 21st, 2022
Asfas
Process Equipment Distributor Relevant Industrial to Double its Footprint with Acquisition of Rawson/ICD
Feb 16th, 2022
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jan 31st, 2022
Cgi Logo 2019 White
CGI Automated Manufacturing Acquires Haven Manufacturing
Sheet metal and machined parts maker CGI gains a supplier of machined parts for the medical devices, equipment and related applications.
Feb 21st, 2022
Asfas
Process Equipment Distributor Relevant Industrial to Double its Footprint with Acquisition of Rawson/ICD
It will bring Relevant's footprint to 400 employees across 35 locations with the addition of the company formerly known as ERIKS.
Feb 16th, 2022
Milton Globalflex Resized
Milton Industries Acquires Global-Flex
Pneumatics leader expands into flexible hose assemblies, expansion joints.
Feb 15th, 2022
Sw Anderson E
Fasteners Distributor S.W. Anderson Acquires Companies in California, Ohio
The Chicago-area distributor gains two longstanding fellow distributors of fasteners and Class C components.
Feb 10th, 2022
Ppg
PPG Acquiring Powder Coatings Business in Italy
Milan-based Arsonsisi supplies specialty powder coatings for the architectural and industrial markets.
Feb 9th, 2022
Web Page Image The Farley Company 01 1568x640
RelaDyne Acquires Fellow Ohio Lubricants Distributor Farley
Kent, OH-based The Farmley Company is a distributor of extensive lines of lubrication and chemical products, including their own private label and Shell.
Feb 9th, 2022
192593 Hero
Tork Wipes Maker Essity Acquires Fellow Cleaning Supplier Legacy Converting
New Jersey-based Legacy is best known for its EPA-regulated Everwipe brand of disinfecting and wiping products.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Gg
BradyIFS Expands Further in Northeast, Acquires Supplyitall/A South Jersey Paper Company
It's expected to push BradyIFS’ annual revenues above $1 billion.
Feb 2nd, 2022
271803462 4458181920958514 8910132579172512275 N
Bergey’s Truck Centers Acquires Fellow Parts Supplier Cumberland Truck
Bergey gains five truck centers and eight heavy duty truck parts and industrial supply stores throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland.
Feb 1st, 2022
Ibt Building Logo 60ddf3ece676f
Cumulus Companies Adds to IBT Industrial Solutions, Acquires Lawler Gear Corp.
Missouri-based Lawler manufactures various gears including, spur, helical, bevel, rack and worm.
Feb 1st, 2022
Sbp Holdingsa
SBP Holdings Sells Bishop Lifting Products to Private Firm
At No. 24 on ID's Big 50 List, SBP will move forward with its two subsidiaries: Singer Equities and Dakota Fluid Power.
Feb 1st, 2022