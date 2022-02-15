Milton Industries Acquires Global-Flex

Pneumatics leader expands into flexible hose assemblies, expansion joints.

Feb 15th, 2022
Milton Industries
Milton Globalflex Resized

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Milton Industries, a leader in pneumatic and hydraulic accessories, recently announced its acquisition of Global-Flex Manufacturing, maker of flexible stainless steel, bronze, and PTFE hose assemblies and metal and rubber expansion joints. Global-Flex, based in Redding, CA, has been in business for more than 25 years.

This is Milton’s fourth acquisition in the last 30 months.

“This expands Milton’s presence and offerings into Global-Flex’s industrial engineered product range and distribution channels,” says Greg Carlson, CEO of Milton Industries. “We plan to leverage Global Flex’s highly engineered product manufacturing and fabrication capabilities, complemented by Milton’s business development expertise to broaden both brands’ footprints. Our combined knowledge, capabilities and distribution will fuel expansive growth.”

“Milton’s market size and funding, and Global-Flex’s knowledge and understanding of customer needs is a win-win for the customer,” says Greg Hartley, Founder and President of Global-Flex Manufacturing. “I was very passionate about finding the right acquisition partner. Milton is the perfect fit. They’re committed to our employees, our customers, and the continued success of Global-Flex.”

Carlson will continue as CEO of Milton Industries. Greg Hartley will work with Carlson to oversee Global-Flex operations and strategic initiatives into the space. Milton’s management team is partnered with its financial sponsor, LLCP (Levine Leichtman Capital Partners).

Milton and Global-Flex bring strong expertise and experience across their now combined markets in industrial, manufacturing, construction, agricultural, military, aeronautical, automotive, trucking/fleet industries.

Based in Chicago, IL, Milton Industries designs, manufactures and markets precision-engineered pneumatic and hydraulic accessories. It is focused on aggressive organic and acquisition growth. Milton makes over 1600 SKU’s including hose whip assemblies and fittings, safety couplers, plugs, gauges, hose reels, blow guns, filter regulator lubricators (FRLs), signaling devices and accessories. Most Milton products are made in the U.S. with U.S. and Global Components. miltonindustries.com.

Based in Redding, CA, Global-Flex represents over 35 years of combined experience in flexible hoses, expansion joints, and accessories. Global-Flex manufactures and markets a complete line of flexible stainless steel, bronze, and PTFE hose assemblies, metal and rubber expansion joints and accessories. globalflexmfg.com.

