Bergey’s Truck Centers Acquires Fellow Parts Supplier Cumberland Truck

Bergey gains five truck centers and eight heavy duty truck parts and industrial supply stores throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Feb 1st, 2022
Bergey’s Truck Centers
271803462 4458181920958514 8910132579172512275 N

SOUDERTON, PA — Bergey’s Truck Centers is growing. Bergey’s has acquired Cumberland Truck, which includes five truck centers and eight HD truck parts & industrial supply stores located through Pennsylvania and Maryland. Bergey’s will provide commercial truck sales, leasing, rental, service, parts, industrial supplies and commercial tire services across these new locations. 

"Our goal is to build on Cumberland Truck’s history of success by learning from each other and leveraging our combined resources, including our industry experts, to offer more commercial solutions to our customers," CEO Mark Bergey said.

Three of the new truck centers in Carlisle, Ephrata, and Milton I-80 add full-service Volvo dealerships, while Harrisburg, PA is a truck service, tire and parts center. Hagerstown, Maryland offers truck and tire service. These five new locations deliver over 50 additional service bays to Bergey’s commercial service department.

Btc Homepage Header Blog6 2048x572

The eight HD truck parts and industrial supply stores are located throughout Pennsyvlania. These locations will continue to operate as Cumberland Truck Parts and Harvey’s Supply Co. These stores deliver new product offerings to Bergey’s customers, while expanding Bergey’s footprint into western Pennsylvania. In addition, this acquisition results in increased warehouse distribution points and significantly increases available parts inventory, which further supports our brand promise of “Keeping Customers on the Road”.

"We are really excited about this acquisition and the opportunities it brings to our customers," said Jim Gavaghan, president of Bergey's Commercial group. "Expanding our footprint and our product offerings allows us to serve our existing customers with more options, as well the chance to build new relationships with customers in these markets. Our brand promise is “Keeping Customers on the Road”, and we look forward to the opportunity to deliver on that promise for our new customers."

This acquisition increases Bergey’s Truck footprint to 24 locations including 15 truck centers, 8 truck parts locations, and HD parts warehouse. Bergey’s Truck Centers offers Mack, Volvo, Hino, Isuzu, and Autocar commercial trucks and Strick trailers. In addition, Bergey’s also operates six commercial tire centers and ten automotive dealership locations, extending their commercial offerings to include automotive and light duty pick-up trucks and vans.

Bergey’s is a family-owned and operated business corporately based in Souderton, PA and has been in business since 1924.

