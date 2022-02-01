Jon-Don Acquires Floor Care Supplier USA-CLEAN

Decatur, IL-based USA-CLEAN provides thousands of repair parts for professional floor care equipment, including auto scrubbers, portable extractors and vacuums.

Feb 1st, 2022
Jon-Don
Jon Don

ROSELLE, IL — Jon-Don, a supplier of commercial supplies, equipment, consumables and know-how to specialty contractors, announced Feb. 1 the recent acquisition of USA-CLEAN.

Headquartered in Decatur, IL, USA-CLEAN is a supplier of thousands of repair parts for professional floor care equipment, including auto scrubbers, portable extractors, vacuums, and more. The company employs 50 people along with a network of over 600 repair technicians servicing floor cleaning machines across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico.

"USA-CLEAN and Jon-Don share a philosophy and passion for providing outstanding customer service, which is an essential foundation for our partnership. We are thrilled to join our floor care equipment parts and service offerings with Jon-Don's extensive product selection, knowledge base, and shipping network. We will continue to serve our customers in the same obsessive way, but now with more resources than ever. This partnership will be of great benefit to all our customers, partners, and employees," said Bruce Bushert, founder of USA-CLEAN.

Bruce will remain as president of USA-CLEAN and join the Jon-Don team to assist in creating strategic growth opportunities within the janitorial/building-service industry.

"We are excited to welcome USA-CLEAN to the Jon-Don family. We look forward to connecting their customers with products across multiple verticals, including carpet cleaning, building maintenance, disaster restoration, and concrete surface prep and polishing. This partnership will ensure all of our customers continue to receive top-notch service on their equipment as well as the supplies, expertise, and world-class service their businesses can depend on," said Mike Wessner, Chief Executive Officer at Jon-Don.

Jon-Don gives specialty contractors and in-house service providers across multiple industries everything they need to keep things clean, safe, and looking their best—whether it's removing that one impossible carpet stain or resurfacing a massive warehouse floor. Since 1978, Jon-Don has provided not just the equipment and consumables customers need, but the real-world knowledge, rolled-up sleeves approach, and rock-solid reliability they can't find with other suppliers. Today, with multiple distribution centers strategically located throughout the United States, Jon-Don serves industries ranging from water and fire restoration, concrete surface prep and polishing, building service/janitorial, carpet cleaning, and more.

