FleetPride Acquires Nationwide Truck Service

FleetPride is the nation’s largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service.

Jan 25th, 2022
Fleet Pride Acquisition

IRVING, Texas, January 25, 2022 - FleetPride, Inc. announced that it has acquired the assets of Nationwide Truck Service of Louisville, Kentucky. Founded in 1989 and owned by Eric Adkins, Nationwide Truck Service offers a wide range of repair services from its 21-bay facility and mobile repair units in addition to 24/7 roadside support. The Service Center at 355 Farmington Ave. will team up with the existing FleetPride parts branch at 4670 Jennings Lane in Louisville, creating a complete value proposition for customers. Adkins and his son Jake will remain involved in the day-to-day operations.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for our valued customers and our team,” said Adkins. “Our customers will appreciate the access to a nationwide network of parts and service, and our employees will have the ability to grow and advance in FleetPride’s new service organization.”

“We are truly excited to welcome Eric and Jake Adkins and the entire Nationwide Truck Service team to the FleetPride family,” said Cory Anderson, general manager and vice president of service at FleetPride. “Over the past three decades, the Nationwide team has become one of the most trusted independent service providers, which customers have come to depend on, in Louisville.”

“Growth through acquisitions remains a focus for our company,” said Mike Harris, senior vice president of sales and operations at FleetPride. “We believe our value proposition resonates with owners of parts and service companies who are seeking a succession plan, or a partner that can provide a long-term foundation for their employees and customers. We look forward to the partnership with the Nationwide Truck Service team to carry on their tradition of service excellence while expanding service capabilities to our existing customers including large regional and national fleets.”

FleetPride continues to grow its national parts and service operations. If you are interested in learning more about how to become part of the FleetPride network, please visit FleetPride.com/acquisitions for more details.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation’s largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride’s sophisticated network of 282 stores, 60 service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride’s team of 3,700 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer’s unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

 


More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Take 10 Distribution Series
Sponsored
Take 10 Distribution Series
The Take 10 Distribution Series is a new video collaboration in which we discuss business imperatives vital to the distribution sector and gain insights from leading experts in their fields.
Dec 13th, 2021
Asdfasdg
HVAC & Plumbing Distributor Marcone Acquires Munch's Supply, Professional Plumbing Group
St. Louis-based Marcone gains over 110 locations and 1,400 employees between the two companies, based in Illinois and Pennsylvania, respectively.
Jan 18th, 2022
Odp Corp
ODP Corp. Delays Separation to Evaluate Suitors for Consumer Business
Alongside Staples' continued pursuit of the Consumer unit, ODP said it has received a proposal from another third party that it is considering.
Jan 18th, 2022
Afc Industries 61c1e7cd6eeff
AFC Industries Acquires Askew Industrial Corp.; 2nd Deal in a Month
Southern California-based Askew is a provider of logistics and distribution of industrial, MIL-SPEC and engineered fasteners, components and MRO products.
Jan 18th, 2022
B2b Industrial Logo
B2B Industrial Packaging Makes Acquisition in Phoenix
The company has added Pioneer Packaging Worldwide as its 19th major acquisition in 13 years.
Jan 17th, 2022
Ceco Env Logo
CECO Environmental to Acquire Industrial Flow Control Supplier GRC
GRC engineers and manufactures non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products.
Jan 13th, 2022
Stellar Industrial Supply Tacoma (1)
Stellar Industrial Acquires Nevada's JLM Industrial Supply
The bolt-on gives Stellar an immediate and strong market presence in the North Nevada Area.
Jan 13th, 2022
Adfgadf
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Pinnacle Tool & Supply in Ohio
It's BlackHawk's eighth bolt-on in a 2-year span.
Jan 12th, 2022
Logotype
NEFCO Acquires Fellow Construction Supplies Distributor Russell Supply
Russell serves its home state of Vermont, along with New York and New Hampshire.
Jan 11th, 2022
Cableveyd
Cablevey Conveyors Privately Acquired
Iowa-based Cablevey is known for its enclosed conveyance systems that serve the food manufacturing sector and material handling applications.
Jan 11th, 2022
Download
Sun Chemical Acquires SAPICI, Expanding in Polymers and Lamination Adhesives
It boosts Sun Chemical's packaging market capabilities with offerings of unique polymers in inks, coatings and lamination adhesives.
Jan 10th, 2022
Egadgads
Hopkins Manufacturing Acquires Grease Guns Maker Lumax
The deal adds grease guns and related products to complement Hopkins’ fluid management business.
Jan 10th, 2022