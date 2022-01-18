Parts Town Parent Acquires European Foodservice Parts Distributor REPA

REPA is a distributor of spare parts for professional kitchens, coffee and vending machines in Europe.

Jan 18th, 2022
PT Holdings
Repa News 02 Logos

Addison, IL (January 18, 2022) – PT Holdings LLC, the parent company of Parts Town, a technology innovator and leader in foodservice equipment parts distribution, has acquired the REPA Group, a European leader in parts distribution. The acquisition will strengthen the company’s global parts distribution capabilities. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This global combination will further enhance the availability, delivery and overall experience of finding and buying spare parts for service companies, restaurants and institutional customers around the world.

Steve Snower, CEO of PT Holdings, will lead the combined organization. Alexander Wiegand, CEO of REPA Group, will continue to lead the REPA Group’s European operation.

“We are very excited to welcome the REPA Group to the PT Holdings family. The REPA team is exceptional, and they have built an incredible business,” said Snower. “This combination strengthens our global capabilities, will improve the customer experience, and will help improve the availability of genuine OEM parts for our manufacturer partners. Our customers will benefit greatly from REPA’s in-depth local market knowledge and logistical expertise across Europe. Alexander and his team are outstanding, and we look forward to driving future global growth together.”

“This is the next logical step in the development of REPA and in-line with our own growth aspirations,” said Wiegand. “We have been growing our OEM parts portfolio and now with Parts Town, we will be even better positioned to provide an exceptional spare parts experience and build deeper relationships with manufacturers.”

The new organization will have significant operations in the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, Italy, the U.K., Spain and other areas of the world.

The REPA Group joins the parts distribution arm of PT Holdings which also has the PT Holdings Service Group and the Red Lightning Group, which is focused solely on innovation and technology to support the foodservice industry and beyond.

PT Holdings is a group comprised of different divisions, including parts distribution and a technology and innovation group. The parts distribution division is a leading distributor of OEM spare parts globally, consisting of Parts Town, Parts Town Canada, First Choice Group and Dayton Appliance Parts. The Red Lightning Group of PT Holdings is a new and separate division focusing solely on innovation to support the foodservice industry and beyond.

REPA is a distributor of spare parts for professional kitchens, coffee and vending machines in Europe. We pride ourselves on having the largest range of high-quality spares in Europe and the best service. With several automated warehouses, 13 international locations and over 700 Employees, we are dedicated to quick & efficient delivery of spare parts – order today & receive your spares tomorrow. Members of the REPA Group include LF (Italy), GEV (Germany), EPGC (France), Atel (Italy) and CCS (UK).

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Ceco Env Logo
CECO Environmental to Acquire Industrial Flow Control Supplier GRC
GRC engineers and manufactures non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products.
Jan 13th, 2022
Stellar Industrial Supply Tacoma (1)
Stellar Industrial Acquires Nevada's JLM Industrial Supply
The bolt-on gives Stellar an immediate and strong market presence in the North Nevada Area.
Jan 13th, 2022
Adfgadf
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Pinnacle Tool & Supply in Ohio
It's BlackHawk's eighth bolt-on in a 2-year span.
Jan 12th, 2022
Logotype
NEFCO Acquires Fellow Construction Supplies Distributor Russell Supply
Russell serves its home state of Vermont, along with New York and New Hampshire.
Jan 11th, 2022
Cableveyd
Cablevey Conveyors Privately Acquired
Iowa-based Cablevey is known for its enclosed conveyance systems that serve the food manufacturing sector and material handling applications.
Jan 11th, 2022
Download
Sun Chemical Acquires SAPICI, Expanding in Polymers and Lamination Adhesives
It boosts Sun Chemical's packaging market capabilities with offerings of unique polymers in inks, coatings and lamination adhesives.
Jan 10th, 2022
Egadgads
Hopkins Manufacturing Acquires Grease Guns Maker Lumax
The deal adds grease guns and related products to complement Hopkins’ fluid management business.
Jan 10th, 2022
Golden Equipment
Power Equipment Company Acquires Golden Equipment in New Mexico
The deal expands the southwest US presence for PEC — a heavy equipment and related parts distributor based in Denver.
Jan 10th, 2022
Holland Pump Company Logoe
Holland Pump Acquires Pump Service & Supply in New York
Troy, NY-based PSS is a pump rental and related service provider for municipal and construction applications.
Jan 10th, 2022
Fi Xs Aty Wy Aw P Wh
Eaton Acquires Royal Power Solutions for $600M
Royal has about 450 employees and plants in Carol Stream, IL, and Queretaro, Mexico, along with a sales and engineering office in Canton, MI.
Jan 10th, 2022
Afs
JGB Enterprises Acquires All-Serv Industrial in Louisiana
All-Serv supplies hose and hose-related accessories for environmental remediation, industrial cleaning and other needs of the refinery and petrochemical market.
Jan 7th, 2022
Shf Awef
Harbour Group's Stainless Hose Fittings Acquires OmegaOne
Ohio-based OmegaOne is a supplier of metal hose braid bands and stainless-steel fittings and adapters, serving hose distributors and manufacturers.
Jan 6th, 2022