HVAC & Plumbing Distributor Marcone Acquires Munch's Supply, Professional Plumbing Group

St. Louis-based Marcone gains over 110 locations and 1,400 employees between the two companies, based in Illinois and Pennsylvania, respectively.

Jan 18th, 2022
Genstar Capital
ST. LOUIS — Marcone, a distributor of home appliance, HVAC and plumbing repair parts and equipment across North America and current portfolio company of Genstar Capital, announced Jan. 11 that it has acquired Munch’s Supply, a lading distributor of HVAC equipment, parts and supplies from Ridgemont Equity Partners. The acquisition immediately establishes Marcone as a leader in the HVAC sector and, combined with its recent acquisition of plumbing distributor Professional Plumbing Group, dramatically expands its services to the home. Ridgemont and the Munch’s management team will retain a meaningful minority stake in the combined entity.

Munch Logo Tagline Register 1436xFounded in 1956, Munch’s Supply is a supplier of HVAC and plumbing replacement parts and equipment. Headquartered in Hillside, IL, Munch’s sells approximately 135,00 SKUs across 65 facilities with a workforce of approximately 1,100 employees. With the addition of Munch’s, Marcone now operates in three large, growing markets within the home (appliances, HVAC and plumbing) servicing millions of homes, 43,000 technicians and larger strategic customers such as property managers, retailers, home warranty and e-commerce providers with tens of millions of parts sold annually across its 113 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Marcone also offers a growing suite of services and technology to its customers including training, payroll, insurance, inventory management and field service management.

Jim Souers, Chief Executive Officer of Marcone, stated, “Munch’s has built a strategic partnership with the preeminent industry OEMs, offering the highest quality and most trusted brands in the market. Customers value their partnership with Munch’s, and we hope to build on the relationships they have established to offer additional products and services. As we further build Marcone as a partner serving the appliance, HVAC and plumbing sectors, I look forward to working with Bob Munch and his team to leverage the core tenets of Munch’s philosophy including its reputation as an M&A acquiror of choice in the HVAC sector.”

Bob Munch, Chief Executive of Munch’s, said, “We have built Munch’s over the decades into a one-stop-shop that ensures our customers have a consistent and trusted partner to access the industry’s most iconic brands, enabling them to perform critical installation, repair and service work with minimal downtime. Our growing eCommerce presence will also provide best-in-class technology capabilities and deliver seamless integration with our suppliers and customers. Munch’s local approach to serving the needs of suppliers, customers, and employees is a strong cultural fit with Marcone, and we look forward to becoming part of their family and building Marcone’s HVAC service capabilities to broader geographies.”

Munch’s Supply was founded in 1956 by Willard Munch, who wanted to develop a local source of electrical supplies for area contractors. Today, the company has more than 1,000 employees focused on supplying heating, cooling and plumbing industry contractors with quality products and exceptional service. Celebrating its 65th year in business in 2021, Munch’s Supply operates with a commitment to service as a distributor for trusted brands such as American Standard, Trane, Mitsubishi, Rheem, IPEX, AO Smith, Kohler, Tempstar, Keeprite and Frigidaire. Through Munch’s Holdings, LLC, it operates Munch’s Supply, Tommark, O’Connor Company, Comfort Air Distributing, C&L Supply HVAC and Plumbing, API of NH and Delta T, Marks Supply and TML Supply which continue to serve as the premier sources for HVAC and plumbing equipment and supplies to contractors throughout North America. www.munchsupply.com.

Professional Plumbing Group

Ppg Logo Blue 1Marcone also announced Dec. 20 that it has acquired Professional Plumbing Group (PPG), a distributor of plumbing products for repair and remodel applications, from Dunes Point Capital, LP.

PPG designs, manufactures, markets and distributes high-quality plumbing products. PPG’s portfolio includes products from two proprietary brands – Wolverine Brass, and Speakman – as well as third-party products across all of the leading brands. Wolverine Brass is a respected brand selling high-quality plumbing products for the past 125+ years exclusively to professional plumbers and trade personnel; Speakman is a 150+ year-old brand widely known for high-quality showers and other fixtures. PPG sells 20,000 SKUs to more than 10,000 customers including plumbing technicians, third-party distributors, e-commerce providers and retailers and through commercial channels such as hospitality. PPG has nearly 300 employees and is based in Concordville, PA.

Jim Souers, Chief Executive Officer of Marcone, stated, “PPG is a superb business and a leader in the plumbing specialty marketplace operating through highly diversified sales channels with long-established customer relationships. Its brands are well known and trusted among the trade community and is a strong strategic fit with our go forward strategy. We are excited to capitalize on increased spending on plumbing products from consumers, technicians and larger strategic accounts, and look forward to working together with PPG to accelerate growth. We are pleased to welcome PPG’s strong management team and organization to the Marcone family.”

PPG is a distributor of plumbing products for repair and remodel applications. PPG distributes two proprietary brands (Wolverine Brass and Speakman), along with third-party plumbing products. PPG serves ten thousand customers across four channels: direct-to-trade, commercial, e-commerce, and retail. PPG is headquartered in Concordville, PA and employs nearly 300 people. For more information, visit https://www.ppg-inc.com.

LogoMarcone is an authorized distributor for major brands such as Whirlpool, Electrolux, General Electric, Maytag, Bosch, Samsung, L-G and many more.  Through its vast distribution network, Marcone supplies the largest inventory of original replacement parts in the country for household appliances such as refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers.  Marcone exports to over 120 countries and also operates a comprehensive training institute offering quality business and technical training. Headquartered in St. Louis, Marcone has 12 regional distribution centers and nearly 50 retail centers.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Dec 13th, 2021
Stellar Industrial Supply Tacoma (1)
Stellar Industrial Acquires Nevada's JLM Industrial Supply
The bolt-on gives Stellar an immediate and strong market presence in the North Nevada Area.
Jan 13th, 2022
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Pinnacle Tool & Supply in Ohio
It's BlackHawk's eighth bolt-on in a 2-year span.
Jan 12th, 2022
NEFCO Acquires Fellow Construction Supplies Distributor Russell Supply
Russell serves its home state of Vermont, along with New York and New Hampshire.
Jan 11th, 2022
Cablevey Conveyors Privately Acquired
Iowa-based Cablevey is known for its enclosed conveyance systems that serve the food manufacturing sector and material handling applications.
Jan 11th, 2022
Sun Chemical Acquires SAPICI, Expanding in Polymers and Lamination Adhesives
It boosts Sun Chemical's packaging market capabilities with offerings of unique polymers in inks, coatings and lamination adhesives.
Jan 10th, 2022
Hopkins Manufacturing Acquires Grease Guns Maker Lumax
The deal adds grease guns and related products to complement Hopkins’ fluid management business.
Jan 10th, 2022
Power Equipment Company Acquires Golden Equipment in New Mexico
The deal expands the southwest US presence for PEC — a heavy equipment and related parts distributor based in Denver.
Jan 10th, 2022
Holland Pump Acquires Pump Service & Supply in New York
Troy, NY-based PSS is a pump rental and related service provider for municipal and construction applications.
Jan 10th, 2022
Eaton Acquires Royal Power Solutions for $600M
Royal has about 450 employees and plants in Carol Stream, IL, and Queretaro, Mexico, along with a sales and engineering office in Canton, MI.
Jan 10th, 2022
JGB Enterprises Acquires All-Serv Industrial in Louisiana
All-Serv supplies hose and hose-related accessories for environmental remediation, industrial cleaning and other needs of the refinery and petrochemical market.
Jan 7th, 2022
Harbour Group's Stainless Hose Fittings Acquires OmegaOne
Ohio-based OmegaOne is a supplier of metal hose braid bands and stainless-steel fittings and adapters, serving hose distributors and manufacturers.
Jan 6th, 2022