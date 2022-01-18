HVAC & Plumbing Distributor Marcone Acquires Munch's Supply, Professional Plumbing Group

ST. LOUIS — Marcone, a distributor of home appliance, HVAC and plumbing repair parts and equipment across North America and current portfolio company of Genstar Capital, announced Jan. 11 that it has acquired Munch’s Supply, a lading distributor of HVAC equipment, parts and supplies from Ridgemont Equity Partners. The acquisition immediately establishes Marcone as a leader in the HVAC sector and, combined with its recent acquisition of plumbing distributor Professional Plumbing Group, dramatically expands its services to the home. Ridgemont and the Munch’s management team will retain a meaningful minority stake in the combined entity.

Founded in 1956, Munch’s Supply is a supplier of HVAC and plumbing replacement parts and equipment. Headquartered in Hillside, IL, Munch’s sells approximately 135,00 SKUs across 65 facilities with a workforce of approximately 1,100 employees. With the addition of Munch’s, Marcone now operates in three large, growing markets within the home (appliances, HVAC and plumbing) servicing millions of homes, 43,000 technicians and larger strategic customers such as property managers, retailers, home warranty and e-commerce providers with tens of millions of parts sold annually across its 113 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Marcone also offers a growing suite of services and technology to its customers including training, payroll, insurance, inventory management and field service management.

Jim Souers, Chief Executive Officer of Marcone, stated, “Munch’s has built a strategic partnership with the preeminent industry OEMs, offering the highest quality and most trusted brands in the market. Customers value their partnership with Munch’s, and we hope to build on the relationships they have established to offer additional products and services. As we further build Marcone as a partner serving the appliance, HVAC and plumbing sectors, I look forward to working with Bob Munch and his team to leverage the core tenets of Munch’s philosophy including its reputation as an M&A acquiror of choice in the HVAC sector.”

Bob Munch, Chief Executive of Munch’s, said, “We have built Munch’s over the decades into a one-stop-shop that ensures our customers have a consistent and trusted partner to access the industry’s most iconic brands, enabling them to perform critical installation, repair and service work with minimal downtime. Our growing eCommerce presence will also provide best-in-class technology capabilities and deliver seamless integration with our suppliers and customers. Munch’s local approach to serving the needs of suppliers, customers, and employees is a strong cultural fit with Marcone, and we look forward to becoming part of their family and building Marcone’s HVAC service capabilities to broader geographies.”

Munch’s Supply was founded in 1956 by Willard Munch, who wanted to develop a local source of electrical supplies for area contractors. Today, the company has more than 1,000 employees focused on supplying heating, cooling and plumbing industry contractors with quality products and exceptional service. Celebrating its 65th year in business in 2021, Munch’s Supply operates with a commitment to service as a distributor for trusted brands such as American Standard, Trane, Mitsubishi, Rheem, IPEX, AO Smith, Kohler, Tempstar, Keeprite and Frigidaire. Through Munch’s Holdings, LLC, it operates Munch’s Supply, Tommark, O’Connor Company, Comfort Air Distributing, C&L Supply HVAC and Plumbing, API of NH and Delta T, Marks Supply and TML Supply which continue to serve as the premier sources for HVAC and plumbing equipment and supplies to contractors throughout North America. www.munchsupply.com.

Marcone also announced Dec. 20 that it has acquired Professional Plumbing Group (PPG), a distributor of plumbing products for repair and remodel applications, from Dunes Point Capital, LP.

PPG designs, manufactures, markets and distributes high-quality plumbing products. PPG’s portfolio includes products from two proprietary brands – Wolverine Brass, and Speakman – as well as third-party products across all of the leading brands. Wolverine Brass is a respected brand selling high-quality plumbing products for the past 125+ years exclusively to professional plumbers and trade personnel; Speakman is a 150+ year-old brand widely known for high-quality showers and other fixtures. PPG sells 20,000 SKUs to more than 10,000 customers including plumbing technicians, third-party distributors, e-commerce providers and retailers and through commercial channels such as hospitality. PPG has nearly 300 employees and is based in Concordville, PA.

Jim Souers, Chief Executive Officer of Marcone, stated, “PPG is a superb business and a leader in the plumbing specialty marketplace operating through highly diversified sales channels with long-established customer relationships. Its brands are well known and trusted among the trade community and is a strong strategic fit with our go forward strategy. We are excited to capitalize on increased spending on plumbing products from consumers, technicians and larger strategic accounts, and look forward to working together with PPG to accelerate growth. We are pleased to welcome PPG’s strong management team and organization to the Marcone family.”

PPG is a distributor of plumbing products for repair and remodel applications. PPG distributes two proprietary brands (Wolverine Brass and Speakman), along with third-party plumbing products. PPG serves ten thousand customers across four channels: direct-to-trade, commercial, e-commerce, and retail. PPG is headquartered in Concordville, PA and employs nearly 300 people. For more information, visit https://www.ppg-inc.com.

Marcone is an authorized distributor for major brands such as Whirlpool, Electrolux, General Electric, Maytag, Bosch, Samsung, L-G and many more. Through its vast distribution network, Marcone supplies the largest inventory of original replacement parts in the country for household appliances such as refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Marcone exports to over 120 countries and also operates a comprehensive training institute offering quality business and technical training. Headquartered in St. Louis, Marcone has 12 regional distribution centers and nearly 50 retail centers.