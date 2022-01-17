B2B Industrial Packaging Makes Acquisition in Phoenix

ADDISON, IL — On Jan. 14, B2B Industrial Packaging announced the acquisition of Pioneer Packaging Worldwide in Phoenix, AZ. This is B2B Industrial Packaging’s 19th major acquisition.

B2B Industrial Packaging CEO Bill Drake said, “Pioneer Packaging Worldwide is an excellent company with a team of true packaging professionals. As with B2B Industrial Packaging, they are dedicated to outstanding client service and to providing the best performing, most cost-effective packaging solutions.”

Pioneer Packaging Worldwide has more than 35 years of expertise in the packaging industry, with a focus on sectors that include industrial, retail, and moving and storage. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, they offer complete custom packaging solutions from design to delivery.

B2B Industrial Packaging has a dedicated team for streamlining acquisitions and simplifying the on-boarding process for clients, employees and channel partners. The acquisition team’s primary objective is to deliver an outstanding experience to all stakeholders.

Pioneer Packaging Worldwide’s current clients will enjoy the wealth of resources that B2B Industrial Packaging offers, including a complete and continuously expanding portfolio of products, tool repair facilities, relationships with industry-leading channel partners and remarkable client service and support.

This is the 19th acquisition in 13 years for B2B Industrial Packaging. The company previously acquired Western Metals, Pac Fast, Empire Systems, Empire West Solutions, Master Packaging and Allen Packaging in California; Central Packaging in Kansas; Alpine Packaging in Oregon; All Packaging in Missouri; AMW Packaging Supply, Nelson JIT, and B&S Supply Co in Arizona; Lewis Industrial Supply, in Pennsylvania; Fibers of Kalamazoo in Michigan; and Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc, Rapid-Pac, and All Packaging-South Chicago in Illinois.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth and Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, Salinas, Hayward, Sacramento, and Tustin Calif.: Portland and Eugene, Ore.; Seattle; Kansas City, Kan.; Phoenix; and Harrisburg, Pa.