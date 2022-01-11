NEFCO Acquires Fellow Construction Supplies Distributor Russell Supply

NEFCO, a partner to the professional construction trades, announced Jan. 10 that it has completed the acquisition of Russell Supply.

Russell Supply, founded in 1974 and located in South Burlington, VT is a contractor supply company serving Vermont, New York and New Hampshire.

The addition of Russell Supply further expands NEFCO’s New England presence and provides local supply capabilities for current and future Vermont customers. “With our combined business experience and knowledge of over 80 years, we look forward to the continued success Russell Supply will build with NEFCO and our customers throughout Vermont” states NEFCO CEO, David Gelles. “We are thrilled to welcome the dedicated professionals from Russell Supply to our growing NEFCO team. Each member brings a level of commitment and passion for continued growth and success in Vermont.”

NEFCO is a family-owned and operated construction supply company providing a broad range of products and services to a large variety of professional contractors. With 16 locations along the East Coast, NEFCO provides localized, contractor-centric services including extensive industry expertise, large local inventories, fast dependable jobsite delivery, turnkey engineering services, and specialty fabrication and assembly of construction materials.