Sun Chemical Acquires SAPICI, Expanding in Polymers and Lamination Adhesives

It boosts Sun Chemical's packaging market capabilities with offerings of unique polymers in inks, coatings and lamination adhesives.

Jan 10th, 2022
Sun Chemical
Download

PARSIPPANY, NJ — Sun Chemical has acquired SAPICI, a global supplier of high-performance polyurethanes for coatings, flexible packaging, industrial adhesives and more.

With SAPICI, Sun Chemical reinforces its integrated supply strategy in the packaging market by adding capabilities to develop and produce unique polymers for the entire portfolio of inks, coatings, and lamination adhesives.

The combined resources and technologies of DIC/Sun Chemical and SAPICI will provide a comprehensive and unique polymer portfolio for areas such as industrial coatings, elastomers, industrial adhesives, and sealants.

The acquisition of SAPICI will transform Sun Chemical into an integrated player in the lamination adhesives market, directly owning assets, technologies and resources to improve the product portfolio.

“Providing our customers with the most effective solutions on the market is priority number one, and the acquisition of SAPICI enables innovation in lamination adhesives to better serve this base,” said Mehran Yazdani, President, Global Packaging and Advanced Materials, Sun Chemical. “SAPICI’s core competencies in the manufacturing of ultra-low monomer isocyanates-based solutions will allow Sun Chemical to further address both current and future trends in sustainability, compliance, food contact, health and safety—reinforcing our commitment to responsible care.”

“By joining forces with industry leader Sun Chemical, our team can utilize their vast resources for the next wave of innovation in coatings, adhesives, elastomers and sealants applications, ultimately improving the products our customers rely upon daily,” said Cristian Furiosi, CEO, SAPICI. “The extensive experience and product portfolio our organization has in this market, combined with Sun Chemical and DIC Corporation’s expertise and complementary products, provide an all-encompassing solution to excite our customers.”

To learn more about Sun Chemical’s offerings in the lamination adhesives market, visit https://www.sunchemical.com/product/sunlam.

Sun Chemical, a member of the DIC Group, is a producer of packaging and graphic solutions, color and display technologies, functional products, electronic materials, and products for the automotive and healthcare industries. Together with DIC, Sun Chemical is continuously working to promote and develop sustainable solutions to exceed customer expectations and better the world around us. With combined annual sales of more than $8.5 billion and 22,000+ employees worldwide, the DIC Group companies support a diverse collection of global customers. Sun Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of Sun Chemical Group Coöperatief U.A., the Netherlands, and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Dec 13th, 2021
Afs
JGB Enterprises Acquires All-Serv Industrial in Louisiana
All-Serv supplies hose and hose-related accessories for environmental remediation, industrial cleaning and other needs of the refinery and petrochemical market.
Jan 7th, 2022
Shf Awef
Harbour Group's Stainless Hose Fittings Acquires OmegaOne
Ohio-based OmegaOne is a supplier of metal hose braid bands and stainless-steel fittings and adapters, serving hose distributors and manufacturers.
Jan 6th, 2022
Hy-Tek Holdings Acquires Advanced Handling Systems
AHS has two facilities in the United States and has about 90 employees.
Jan 6th, 2022
Monroe How Can We Help Logo Jpeg Rgb
Monroe Engineering Integro, Growing in Cable Assembly and Power Distribution
Michigan-based Monroe gains a Connecticut-based molder of rubber and thermoplastic power distribution and construction lighting equipment.
Jan 6th, 2022
1631531402847 613fb1e404cff
FloWorks Acquires Fluid Handling Distributor SemiTorr in Oregon
SemiTorr products and services to the high purity, sanitary and general industrials sectors.
Jan 6th, 2022
Adhgadg
Novvia Group Acquires Fellow Packaging Distributor Rhino Container
Chino, CA-based Rhino is a distributor of cans, pails, drums, bottles, jars, and other rigid packaging products to a variety of end markets.
Jan 5th, 2022
Motion Control Enterprises
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Robotics & Motion Control Distributor RSA
Based in St. Charles, IL, RSA was founded in 1966 and is a distributor of robotics, motion control, vision systems, PLC/HMI, and safety products.
Jan 5th, 2022
Wlt527 Email En
Walter Surface Technologies Acquires Safety & PPE Supplier Allegro Industries
It expands Walter's safety and PPE product offering to industrial users, complementing its high-end metalworking products.
Jan 4th, 2022
Producto
PE Firm Acquires 3 Companies to Form Precision Tooling & Components Supplier, The Producto Group
Culper Capital Partners bought Ring Precision, New Vision Industries and Dieco and has combined them into the new contract manufacturer.
Jan 4th, 2022
Nsk Double Row Cylindrical Roller Bearing Rs5010
NSK Americas Boosts Service Offering, Acquires Alliance Bearing Repair in Ohio
Alliance serves major industrial customers in the metals, pulp and paper, power generation and quarrying/mining industries.
Jan 4th, 2022
Zdfg
SBP's Singer Equities Acquires OB&E Rubber in Indiana
It expands Singer’s footprint and potential in the Us Midwest, and compliments its conveyor service in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
Jan 4th, 2022