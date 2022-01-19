Epicor Acquires WMS Provider JMO Business Systems, Expanding in Automotive Aftermarket and OE Parts

AUSTIN, TX — Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced Jan. 18 that it has acquired JMO Business Systems Ltd., a premier provider of warehouse management systems (WMS), enterprise mobility solutions and related services for automotive aftermarket and original equipment (OE) parts distributors. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The JMO acquisition extends Epicor’s portfolio of business growth solutions to virtually every functional area of the automotive parts and service industry. Epicor offers an array of solutions and services for replacement parts manufacturers, program groups, distributors, retailers, jobbers, OE dealership groups and many types of vehicle repair businesses including service chains, fleet maintenance shops, tire dealerships, oil and lube businesses, and independent repair facilities.

“Automotive is a core business for Epicor, and JMO indago is the gold standard in WMS technology for parts businesses, whether they’re serving the aftermarket or OE service channel,” said Epicor CEO Steve Murphy. “This acquisition is a perfect fit for our Automotive solution set and for the customers who depend on Epicor to help drive growth, efficiency and profitability.”

JMO indago WMS enhances users’ inventory management by increasing accuracy, reducing order cycle time, improving order fulfilment, and providing real-time operational information through leading ERP systems, including the Epicor Vision, Epicor Eagle and Epicor Ultimate platforms. The solution also helps reduce annual physical inventory requirements through highly precise inventory control and real-time cycle counting.

“We are thrilled to join a company that has the vision, commitment and resources to contribute to the long-term success of businesses at every level of the parts and service industry,” said JMO CEO John Oliveira. “JMO indago is a perfect complement to Epicor’s impressive automotive portfolio, and together we can provide even greater value to growth-focused parts distribution businesses.”

Founded in 1988 as a software consultancy, JMO wrote its first WMS in 1996 as a custom project for a large automotive parts distributor. Based on the success of that product, the company developed indago WMS, which quickly became the predominant choice of aftermarket distributors throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company also offers an array of rugged, lightweight mobile scanners, wearable voice and data mobile computers, and mobile and desktop printers engineered to increase the productivity and accuracy of warehouse employees.