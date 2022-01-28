Fluid Power Manufacturer Industrial Flow Solutions Acquires Dreno Pompe

Dreno Pompe designs and manufactures submersible pumps and mixers.

Jan 28th, 2022
Industrial Flow Solutions
NEW HAVEN, CT — Global fluid management solutions provider Industrial Flow Solutions, based in New Haven, Conn., USA, announced today the agreement to acquire Dreno Pompe, an Italian designer and manufacturer of high quality, electrical submersible pumps for wastewater applications, based in Monselice in northeastern Italy, in the province of Padua. This news follows the October 2021 acquisition of Scotland-based Clearwater Controls, further expanding Industrial Flow Solutions' growing European presence.

Dreno is an industry leader, recognized for addressing domestic and residential wastewater needs.Dreno is an industry leader, recognized for addressing domestic and residential wastewater needs.Since its founding in 1990, Dreno has provided a comprehensive portfolio of pumps and accessories for residential, civil, industrial, and construction applications, offering versatile and wide-ranging solutions for the home, as well as the most demanding environments. Dreno is an industry leader, recognized for its Compatta and GRIX product lines, for domestic and residential wastewater needs. The company recently expanded its offering with the Kappa line, a series of construction pumps for abrasive materials built with high quality components to guarantee excellent wear resistance over time. 

Emiliano Conforto and Fabiana Conforto will continue to serve in their leadership roles as Operating Leader and Commercial and Administrative Leader, respectively. Dreno’s name is unchanged and its plant facility will remain in the Veneto region of Italy. 

Respected throughout Europe, Dreno’s well established capabilities allow Industrial Flow Solutions to continue expanding its operational footprint and product line of problem-solving pumping and fluid-management solutions for industries that include municipal wastewater, food processing, medical, pharmaceuticals, mining, and others. The acquisition positions both companies for growth throughout Europe, North America and South America. 

“We see a long and complementary partnership between Industrial Flow Solutions and Dreno Pompe and are excited to be collaborating with such a respected brand,” said John Wilson, President of Industrial Flow Solutions. “We share a commitment of delivering high quality and reliable wastewater solutions through exceptional customer service,” he added. 

“To be partnering with Industrial Flow Solutions is a great opportunity for Dreno Pompe. We stand for high quality among manufacturers in Europe, and they too have a similar commitment to quality, precision-made products and superior customer service,” said Emiliano Conforto, Operating Leader,  Dreno Pompe. “We are eager to grow our customer base beyond Europe, under the leadership of John Wilson,” he added. 

Translink sell-side advisors Gerardo Dal Piva and Alberto Furlan commented on their collaboration with the Conforto family.  

“Working with the Conforto family has been an absolute pleasure. This transaction is a testament to the quality of the work they have done over the past three decades,” commented Dal Piva. 

“Project relevance and cultural fit were of utmost importance to us in selecting the right buyer and we firmly believe that May River will be the perfect steward of capital for Dreno in the years to come,” added Furlan.

Mauro Battistella and his team at CMS Law served as legal counsel for Industrial Flow Solutions.

Industrial Flow Solutions specializes in the design, manufacturing, sales and service of pumping and fluid management solutions for harsh, rugged environments. With OverWatch direct in-line pump systems, BJM Pumps products, Stancor Pumps and Controls and Clearwater Controls, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of submersible and direct in-line pumps and controls ideal for industrial, commercial and municipal wastewater applications. Industrial Flow Solutions, headquartered in New Haven, Conn., is a portfolio company of May River Capital, a Chicago-based private-equity firm focused on lower middle-market industrial growth companies. For more information, visit https://flowsolutions.com.

Founded in 1990, Dreno Pompe designs and manufactures submersible pumps and mixers as well as accessories required for installation. Dreno Pompe’s wide variety of pumps are used in residential, municipal and industrial applications, including construction and shipbuilding. For more information, visit drenopompe.it

