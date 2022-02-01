Cumulus Companies Adds to IBT Industrial Solutions, Acquires Lawler Gear Corp.

Missouri-based Lawler manufactures various gears including, spur, helical, bevel, rack and worm.

Feb 1st, 2022
Cumulus Companies
Ibt Building Logo 60ddf3ece676f
IBT Industrial Solutions

MERRIAM, KS — Cumulus Companies Inc. (CCI) have announced that effective Jan. 21, they have acquired Lawler Gear Corporation of Lee’s Summit, MO.

Lawler manufactures various gears including, spur, helical, bevel, rack and worm. They specialize in reverse engineering, CNC gear hobbing, and gearbox repair. Lawler was founded in 1978 by Cal & Pauline Lawler. Ray Lawler, the son of Cal & Pauline, will continue to serve as President; a role he has held since 1979. Wayne Lawler, Ray’s brother, started with the company in 1984 and will continue to serve as General Manager. Lawler Gear has a close-knit family-style culture with 13 employees who have an average tenure of 22 years.

Lawyer is tremendously complementary to another CCI organization IBT Industrial Solutions. Jeff Cloud, CCI and IBT’s President/CEO comments, “We are extremely excited to welcome Lawler Gear to the CCI family. By utilizing Lawler’s unique value proposition we will explore areas of growth within the IBT customer base while continuing to support their current book of business. They bring a great deal of industrial gearing expertise and align with our Solutions Based Selling focus.” 

WATCH: IBT Industrial Supply Goes All-In On Digital Offerings - published July 14, 2021

IBT Industrial Solutions is a leading, full-service industrial supplier. Since 1949, we've helped customers maintain efficient, productive facilities through quality industrial MRO supplies, products, and services. Our superior customer service and industrial expertise set us apart. IBT has nearly 40 stocking locations throughout the United States and is headquartered in the Kansas City suburb of Merriam, KS. 

IBT was No. 46 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.

Cumulus Companies is a family-owned management company defined now by five organizations within three growth platforms; industrial distribution, conveyance belting products, and aerospace parts manufacturing. 

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
5minthumbnailep26
5 Minutes With ID: Motion President Randy Breaux Talks KDG Acquisition
We discuss what led to the landmark $1.3 billion deal and how Motion plans to integrate Kaman Distribution Group going forward.
Feb 1st, 2022
Industrial Flow Solutions Sized
Fluid Power Manufacturer Industrial Flow Solutions Acquires Dreno Pompe
Dreno Pompe designs and manufactures submersible pumps and mixers.
Jan 28th, 2022
(L to R) Joe Barbiero of State Industrial Supply with David Young, President of A&M Industrial.
A&M Industrial Boosts Northeast Footprint, Acquires State Industrial Supply
"Joining forces strengthens our position as the leading distributor of metalworking tools and accessories in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions,” says A&M President David Young.
Jan 26th, 2022
Fleet Pride Acquisition
FleetPride Acquires Nationwide Truck Service
FleetPride is the nation’s largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service.
Jan 25th, 2022
Lawless
Pro Staff Sales Merges with Lawless East
This further expands Lawless East’s reach, team, and services to supporting customer engagement.
Jan 25th, 2022
Afc Industries
AFC industries Continues Acquisition Tear, Adds Oregon Bolt
It's the third deal the fastener distributor has announced in the span of a month.
Jan 24th, 2022
Asfasd
Epicor Acquires WMS Provider JMO Business Systems, Expanding in Automotive Aftermarket and OE Parts
It extends Epicor’s portfolio of business growth solutions to virtually every functional area of the automotive parts and service industry.
Jan 19th, 2022
Lina Khan, nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on April 21, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
U.S. Regulators Take Aim at Illegal, Anticompetitive Mergers
They are seeking public comment on how current guidelines can be updated to better detect and prevent illegal and anticompetitive deals.
Jan 19th, 2022
Repa News 02 Logos
Parts Town Parent Acquires European Foodservice Parts Distributor REPA
REPA is a distributor of spare parts for professional kitchens, coffee and vending machines in Europe.
Jan 18th, 2022
Asdfasdg
HVAC & Plumbing Distributor Marcone Acquires Munch's Supply, Professional Plumbing Group
St. Louis-based Marcone gains over 110 locations and 1,400 employees between the two companies, based in Illinois and Pennsylvania, respectively.
Jan 18th, 2022
Odp Corp
ODP Corp. Delays Separation to Evaluate Suitors for Consumer Business
Alongside Staples' continued pursuit of the Consumer unit, ODP said it has received a proposal from another third party that it is considering.
Jan 18th, 2022
Afc Industries 61c1e7cd6eeff
AFC Industries Acquires Askew Industrial Corp.; 2nd Deal in a Month
Southern California-based Askew is a provider of logistics and distribution of industrial, MIL-SPEC and engineered fasteners, components and MRO products.
Jan 18th, 2022