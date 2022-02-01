Cumulus Companies Adds to IBT Industrial Solutions, Acquires Lawler Gear Corp.

MERRIAM, KS — Cumulus Companies Inc. (CCI) have announced that effective Jan. 21, they have acquired Lawler Gear Corporation of Lee’s Summit, MO.

Lawler manufactures various gears including, spur, helical, bevel, rack and worm. They specialize in reverse engineering, CNC gear hobbing, and gearbox repair. Lawler was founded in 1978 by Cal & Pauline Lawler. Ray Lawler, the son of Cal & Pauline, will continue to serve as President; a role he has held since 1979. Wayne Lawler, Ray’s brother, started with the company in 1984 and will continue to serve as General Manager. Lawler Gear has a close-knit family-style culture with 13 employees who have an average tenure of 22 years.

Lawyer is tremendously complementary to another CCI organization IBT Industrial Solutions. Jeff Cloud, CCI and IBT’s President/CEO comments, “We are extremely excited to welcome Lawler Gear to the CCI family. By utilizing Lawler’s unique value proposition we will explore areas of growth within the IBT customer base while continuing to support their current book of business. They bring a great deal of industrial gearing expertise and align with our Solutions Based Selling focus.”

IBT Industrial Solutions is a leading, full-service industrial supplier. Since 1949, we've helped customers maintain efficient, productive facilities through quality industrial MRO supplies, products, and services. Our superior customer service and industrial expertise set us apart. IBT has nearly 40 stocking locations throughout the United States and is headquartered in the Kansas City suburb of Merriam, KS.

IBT was No. 46 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.

Cumulus Companies is a family-owned management company defined now by five organizations within three growth platforms; industrial distribution, conveyance belting products, and aerospace parts manufacturing.