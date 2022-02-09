PPG Acquiring Powder Coatings Business in Italy

Milan-based Arsonsisi supplies specialty powder coatings for the architectural and industrial markets.

Feb 9th, 2022
PPG
Ppg

PITTSBURGH — On Feb. 7, PPG announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the powder coatings business of Arsonsisi, an industrial coatings company based in Milan, Italy. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Arsonsisi is a leading supplier of specialty powder coatings for the architectural and industrial markets. Powder coatings are a highly sustainable product offering with enhanced durability, transfer efficiency and the ability to be reclaimed or reused during application. As part of the transaction, PPG will acquire Arsonsisi’s highly automated, small- and large-batch capable, powder manufacturing plant in Verbania, Italy. In 2021, the Arsonsisi powder business had sales of approximately $15 million.

Upon completion, the acquisition enables PPG to expand its powder coatings offering in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region to include metallic bonding, one of the fastest growing markets for powder coatings often used in specialty finishes for automotive, appliance and general industrial applications. The acquisition aligns with PPG’s goal to have 40% of its sales by 2025 from sustainably advantaged products.

"Already recognized as an innovator in powder coatings, PPG has demonstrated leadership through powder advancements, including edge coverage and fluoroethylene vinyl ether (FEVE) fluoropolymer coatings for architectural metals," said Michael Shukov, PPG general manager, industrial coatings, Europe, Middle East and Africa. "PPG is the only total solution provider who can supply and service powder and all other coatings technologies. We are pleased that the addition of this business will offer our EMEA customers expanded powder coating options to meet increasing demand for these sustainably advantaged coatings."

Powder coatings are one of the fastest growing coating technologies due to their sustainability benefits and excellent performance properties. Powder coatings do not release solvents given their low-VOC nature and are fully reusable, meaning paint that is not deposited on a substrate during application returns to the paint system to reduce waste. In an ongoing commitment to sustainable innovations that exceed customer needs, PPG is investing in powder capabilities across the globe.

"We are proud that PPG has chosen to invest in the field of powder coatings by acquiring Arsonsisi’s powder coating division," said Carlo Junghanns, Chairman of Arsonsisi S.p.A.."We have confidence in PPG’s commitment to carry on our legacy, and in their ability to continue to supply our loyal customers with the high-performance powder coatings they require."

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Ibt Building Logo 60ddf3ece676f
Cumulus Companies Adds to IBT Industrial Solutions, Acquires Lawler Gear Corp.
Missouri-based Lawler manufactures various gears including, spur, helical, bevel, rack and worm.
Feb 1st, 2022
Sbp Holdingsa
SBP Holdings Sells Bishop Lifting Products to Private Firm
At No. 24 on ID's Big 50 List, SBP will move forward with its two subsidiaries: Singer Equities and Dakota Fluid Power.
Feb 1st, 2022
Jon Don
Jon-Don Acquires Floor Care Supplier USA-CLEAN
Decatur, IL-based USA-CLEAN provides thousands of repair parts for professional floor care equipment, including auto scrubbers, portable extractors and vacuums.
Feb 1st, 2022
Wajax
Wajax Acquires Fellow Ontario Distributor Process Flow Systems
Bought for $4 million, Process Flow operates one branch location and has four employees.
Feb 1st, 2022
I Stock 505620793
ID's January M&A Recap: 2021 Ends, and 2022 Begins, With M&A Onslaught
Despite the ongoing pandemic and supply chain snarls, the industrial supply market is awash in deals. Here's all the deals we covered in January.
Feb 1st, 2022
5minthumbnailep26
5 Minutes With ID: Motion President Randy Breaux Talks KDG Acquisition
We discuss what led to the landmark $1.3 billion deal and how Motion plans to integrate Kaman Distribution Group going forward.
Feb 1st, 2022
Industrial Flow Solutions Sized
Fluid Power Manufacturer Industrial Flow Solutions Acquires Dreno Pompe
Dreno Pompe designs and manufactures submersible pumps and mixers.
Jan 28th, 2022
(L to R) Joe Barbiero of State Industrial Supply with David Young, President of A&M Industrial.
A&M Industrial Boosts Northeast Footprint, Acquires State Industrial Supply
"Joining forces strengthens our position as the leading distributor of metalworking tools and accessories in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions,” says A&M President David Young.
Jan 26th, 2022
Fleet Pride Acquisition
FleetPride Acquires Nationwide Truck Service
FleetPride is the nation’s largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service.
Jan 25th, 2022
Lawless
Pro Staff Sales Merges with Lawless East
This further expands Lawless East’s reach, team, and services to supporting customer engagement.
Jan 25th, 2022
Afc Industries
AFC industries Continues Acquisition Tear, Adds Oregon Bolt
It's the third deal the fastener distributor has announced in the span of a month.
Jan 24th, 2022
Asfasd
Epicor Acquires WMS Provider JMO Business Systems, Expanding in Automotive Aftermarket and OE Parts
It extends Epicor’s portfolio of business growth solutions to virtually every functional area of the automotive parts and service industry.
Jan 19th, 2022