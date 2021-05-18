HVACR Supplier Resolute Industrial Acquires All American Portable Air

Tampa, FL-based Resolute gains locations in Sanford, FL and Nashville, TN with the deal, which will put AAPA under its rental division.

May 18th, 2021
TAMPA, FL — Resolute Industrial Holdings, LLC, an independent provider of specialty HVAC&R and power equipment rental solutions, compressor remanufacturing, and refrigerant storage services, announced May 17 that it has acquired All American Portable Air, which will operate under Resolute's rental division, Mobile Air & Power Rentals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2007 by Roscoe Nesmith to provide temporary cooling equipment rentals in the Orlando, FL market, All American Portable Air now has a second location in Nashville, TN, from which it services the Southeast market. All American Portable Air rents out a full range of climate control products, including portable spot coolers, air conditioning rentalsdehumidifiersair scrubbersevaporative coolers and misting fans. Mr. Nesmith and his employees will be staying with the Company, which is known for its strong presence within the event industry.  

"This acquisition broadens our existing geographic presence into the Nashville market, allowing us to maximize our sales channel reach and drive additional growth," said Mike McGraw, CEO of Resolute. "We welcome the All American Portable Air team to the Mobile Air & Power Rentals family."

"As a past president of the American Rental Association, North-South Carolina, I value partnerships between rental companies. By joining Resolute we will have more access to financial and operational resources to support our customers," said Mr. Nesmith. "We are excited for this next step and look forward to working with the new team."

Resolute is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Space, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets.

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP served as the legal advisor to Resolute.

Resolute Industrial is an independent provider of specialty HVAC&R rental services, compressor remanufacturing, and refrigerant storage solutions for mission-critical applications across North America. Based in Sanford, FL, and Nashville, TN, All American Portable Air offers temporary cooling, heating and power solutions, including 24/7 support.

