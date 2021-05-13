Superabrasives Supplier Abrasive Technology Receives Private Investment

Ohio-based Abrasive Technology provides superabrasive products for the dental, aerospace, medical and industrial end markets.

May 13th, 2021
Blue Sea Capital
Abrasive Technology

WEST PALM BEACH, FL — Blue Sea Capital announced Thursday that it has made an investment in Abrasive Technology (AT), a provider of superabrasive products for the dental, aerospace, medical and industrial end markets.

Founded in 1971, Abrasive Technology, based in Lewis Center, OH, is a global leader in superabrasive grinding and tooling. The company's diversified portfolio of products ranges from the world's highest-performing diamond dental burs marketed under the Two Striper brand to innovative diamond/CBN grinding wheels and coatings for the aerospace market to PCD/PCBN tooling. The company has grown significantly over its history, and continues to be led by its founder, Loyal ("Butch") Peterman. The company has over 140 registered patents and trademarks.

"I am incredibly proud of our knowledgeable associates and the culture we have cultivated at Abrasive Technology," said Butch Peterman, President of Abrasive Technology. "We selected Blue Sea as our partner based on their appreciation for our people-focused culture and alignment with the value system that we have embraced for the last 50 years, including collaboration, involvement, trust and integrity."

"We are thrilled to partner with Abrasive Technology to provide its diverse customer base with industry leading products, engineering support and service," said Scott Kirkendall, Partner at Blue Sea. "The Company has a 50-year heritage of producing the highest performing superabrasive tooling in the world, giving it a strong foundation for growth as the materials and applications of its customers become increasingly demanding." Lee Farber, Vice President at Blue Sea, added "Abrasive Technology is a perfect fit with our firm given the overlap of its end markets with Blue Sea's focus on Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial Growth. We identified Abrasive Technology as a well-positioned company and believe there are great opportunities to accelerate growth."

Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal advisor to Blue Sea Capital and Kegler Brown Hill + Ritter acted as legal advisor to Abrasive Technology. Citizens Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to the Company, and KeyBanc Capital Markets acted as financial advisor to Blue Sea. Financing for the transaction was provided by Twin Brook Capital Partners.

Blue Sea Capital is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, FL that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies valued up to $250 million. The firm has over $750 million in assets under management and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare and industrial growth.

