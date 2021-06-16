Truck Parts Distributor FleetPride Acquires All Pro Truck & Trailer

All Pro offers repair services for customers throughout northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Jun 16th, 2021
FleetPride, Inc.
Unnamed (2)a

IRVING, TX — FleetPride, Inc. announced Wednesday that it has acquired the assets of All Pro Truck & Trailer of Rockford, IL. All Pro was founded by Brian Hicks in 2000 and offers repair services for customers throughout northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin with 16 service bays, plus onsite, towing, and roadside services.

“All Pro Truck and Trailer will make a great addition to FleetPride and will strengthen our ability to provide end-to-end solutions to our customers in the Rockford and surrounding markets,” said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president sales and operations. “Brian Hicks and his talented team have built a strong reputation. We are very excited to be a part of their future growth and to officially welcome our new team members to FleetPride.”

"I am excited about this move. It will take All Pro to the next level of quality service and support for our customers,” Hicks said. “It also empowers our employees to grow, strive, and be a part of a new team. I am looking forward to joining FleetPride and continuing our success."

FleetPride will operate the All Pro location as a standalone FleetPride Service Center. Along with the recent acquisition of the former TransAm Truck and Trailer Parts, FleetPride now has two locations in Rockford to provide complete parts and service to keep customers’ trucks on the road.

FleetPride continues to grow its national parts and service operations. If you are interested in learning more about how to become part of the FleetPride network, please contact Jeff Crosson, FleetPride vice president of mergers and acquisitions, at acquisitions@fleetpride.com.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket. FleetPride operates over 280 locations and 50 service centers in 46 states. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base including independent owner-operators, small to large fleets, plus national accounts across multiple industries, such as freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, and waste management.

