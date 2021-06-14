Atlas Copco Acquires North Carolina Compressor Distributor

NACKA, SWEDEN — Atlas Copco has acquired the operating assets of Compressed Air Systems, Inc. (CAS), a distributor of compressors located in Salisbury, North Carolina.

CAS is a privately-owned company and has 30 employees.

“CAS has a strong service business and a very knowledgeable team,” said Vagner Rego, Business Area President Compressor Technique. “North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are areas with good growth potential and the acquisition will enable us to reach our goal to get closer to customers.”

The purchase price is not material relative to Atlas Copco’s market capitalization and is not disclosed.

The company will become part of the service division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.