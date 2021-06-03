Continental Abrasives Acquires Pennslyvania Supplier

Continental adds Edmar Abrasives, gaining a 68-year-old supplier of premium diamond products.

Jun 3rd, 2021
Mike Hockett
Continental Abrasives

Irvine, CA-based Continental Abrasives has announced an acquisition on the other side of the United States, adding Pennsylvania's The Edmar Abrasive Company.

28cc7d0a9b56e7709a9a9c2cf3ca5ab1 XlAnnounced in mid-May, the deal gains Continental a supplier of premium diamond products and reinforced abrasive blades for the construction, stone and metal fabrication industries. Based in Broomall, PA and founded in 1953, Edmar becomes a division of Continental.

Terms weren't disclosed for the deal, which allows Continental to grow into the construction and specialty diamond markets.

Edmar has been an abrasives industry pioneer over the years. In 1956, it was the first in the US to manufacture reinforced abrasive blades for portable high speed saws. In 1983, Edmar was the second US firm to use the laser-welding process to manufacture dry cutting diamond blades. A year later, Edmar was the first to develop the backing pad as part of the diamond segment for laser welding, which virtually eliminated segment loss for all diamond blades. Edmar notes the backing pad is still used by more than 90 percent of the diamond segment manufacturing industry today.

Most recently, Edmar is marketing the DiamondX product line for metal. These products are manufactured using a unique brazing process to offer much longer life and cost efficiency than abrasive cutting and grinding wheels.

Mar 19th, 2021
Asdfasdf
