Winsupply Acquires Atlantic Coastal Supply; 8th Bolt-on Since Start of 2020

And it's the company's third completed acquisition in a 10-week span.

Jun 2nd, 2021
Mike Hockett
Winsupplyasdf

It could be said that no one in the industrial distribution space has been busier making deals than Winsupply.

On Tuesday, the construction and industrial supplies and equipment distributor announced that it has completed a purchase of specialty plumbing distributor Atlantic Coastal Supply, marking its eighth acquisition since the start of 2020, and third in a 10-week span.

Based in Greenville, NC, Atlantic Coastal Supply focuses on serving commercial and institutional customers including municipalities, schools, hospitals and prisons. ACS president John Meeks will remain in his role, and Winsupply said he and other key employees plan to make a significant investment in the company. In Winsupply's business model, each location has a team of co-owners along with Winsupply.

The deal further grows Winsupply's approximately 620 wholesaling locations across 45 states. With collective sales of $4.2 billion, Winsupply was No. 6 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 ListWinsupply’s companies conduct business-to-business distribution of plumbing, industrial pipe, valves and fittings, HVAC, electrical, waterworks and other supplies.

Atlantic, owned by Meeks and his sister Lea Meeks-Blinson, was founded in 1992 by their father.

“We welcome another great family-built business to Winsupply,” said Monte Salsman, president of Winsupply Acquisition Group. “We are very enthusiastic and honored to have John and Lea join our team. It’s clear why they’ve been so successful. They are great people with a strong commitment to do the right thing for their customers, their employees and their vendors.”

Winsupply companies include Win-branded locations, Noland Company, CarrSupply,  Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, Wyatt Irrigation, Electrical Sales,  Inc., Tacoma Electric and APCO. 

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Video Podcast: Secrets of Rock Star CFO's
Sponsored
Video Podcast: Secrets of Rock Star CFO's
After reviewing Secrets of Rock Star CFOs, a report provided by Oracle Netsuite, Manufacturing.net editors David Mantey and Jeff Reinke recorded a unique, podcast-style video breaking down the paper.
May 10th, 2021
1621867343627
Martin Inc. Acquires Parker Industrial Safety in Indiana
Parker is the third Indiana-based safety company Martin has acquired in the past two years.
May 24th, 2021
Asdfasdf
HVACR Supplier Resolute Industrial Acquires All American Portable Air
Tampa, FL-based Resolute gains locations in Sanford, FL and Nashville, TN with the deal, which will put AAPA under its rental division.
May 18th, 2021
Novolex Products Banner3
Packaging Supplier Novolex to Acquire Flexo Converters USA
Novolex gains production locations in Meriden, CT and Monroe, GA — boosting its Duro Bag operations.
May 17th, 2021
Speedbinders Hero
The Crosby Group Acquires Load Securement Supplier Speedbinders
Lifting & rigging manufacturer and distributor Crosby strengthens its heavy-duty load securement capabilities with Speedbinders.
May 17th, 2021
Abrasive Technology
Superabrasives Supplier Abrasive Technology Receives Private Investment
Ohio-based Abrasive Technology provides superabrasive products for the dental, aerospace, medical and industrial end markets.
May 13th, 2021
Mac Lean Fogg Component Solutions Mundelein
Fastener, Component Maker MacLean-Fogg Acquires Metal 3D Printing Supplier
MacLean Formetrix will be based in the Detroit suburb of Macomb Township.
May 13th, 2021
Pe Domtar Logo Combo
Canada's Paper Excellence Expands Into US Via $3B Acquisition of Domtar
South Carolina-based Domtar is one of the biggest pulp and paper producers in North America.
May 12th, 2021
I Stock 1135130797
Why Data is Driving Distribution Sector Deals Right Now
In today’s uncertain climate, robustly tech-enabled, data-driven distribution businesses are especially attractive to buyers.
May 12th, 2021
Atlas Copco
Atlas Copco Acquires New England Compressor Distributor
The company gains Massachusetts-based MidState Air Compressor, which has about 15 employees.
May 11th, 2021
ODP Corporation's Boca Raton, FL headquarters.
ODP Corp. Spinning Off Distribution Arm Into Separate Business
Amid an acquisition pursuit by Staples, ODP is separating its retail and B2B solutions units.
May 6th, 2021
Dxp
DXP Enterprises Acquires Southeast Water Management Products Distributor
Tampa, FL-based Carter & Verplanck adds nearly $30 million of annual revenue to DXP.
May 4th, 2021