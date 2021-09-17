JIS Acquires Fellow Ohio Distributor Erie Tool & Supply Co.

Combined, the two companies have over 150 years of distribution experience.

Sep 17th, 2021
JIS Distribution
CLEVELAND — JIS Distribution announced Sept. 15 that it has acquired the principal assets of Erie Tool & Supply Co. of Toledo, OH. This acquisition allows JIS to build its reputation as the largest, most technically-advanced industrial distributor in Ohio as together, Erie Tool & Supply Co. and JIS have over 150 years of distribution experience. JIS is excited to get to know the Erie Tool & Supply Co. family and intends to work hard to support their customers and goals.

Erie Tool & Supply Co. has served northwest Ohio and southeastern Michigan industrial customers for over 85 years, and the company’s focus on cutting tools, abrasives, cutting fluids and inventory management systems is a natural fit with JIS’s areas of expertise, as well as its professional values. “Erie Tool has been in my family for 65 years and I am pleased that we are selling to another family business whose standards of integrity match our own. I am confident that JIS will expand upon the products and services we offer, while keeping the paramount focus on service to our industry. These commonalities will effect a smooth transition,” said Robert Seeman, president of Erie Tool. JIS will be opening a new branch in the Toledo area, using the Erie Tool facility, employing local employees, including all of the former Erie Tool staff and stocking products. Using this facility to hold inventory will better support JIS consignment customers in the Toledo area as well as supporting the Erie Tool customer base.

One of the ways JIS differentiates itself from other distributors is by being the only industrial distributor that shares space with a manufacturing company. By applying over 150 years of expertise gained from being co-located with manufacturing experts, JIS helps customers shorten set-up times, reduce cycle times, reduce tooling costs, increase production and optimize speed in their manufacturing processes.

“This acquisition allows us to expand geographically and strengthen our relationships with our Northwestern Ohio customers.” explains JIS General Manager, Matt Schron. “Our JIS Guarantee is to ‘keep you running’, while being your Partner in Productivity.”

JIS is excited to get to know the Erie Tool & Supply Co. family, and work hard to support their businesses and goals.

JIS, Division of Jergens, Inc., is Ohio’s largest, most technical industrial distributor of metalworking products, representing over 300 of the top manufacturers. The company’s website offers online ordering capabilities to customers nationwide. JIS is a division of Jergens, Inc., a manufacturer of standard tooling components, fasteners, hoist rings, vises and other workholding equipment.

Erie Tool & Supply Co. has been serving customers for over 80 years in Western Ohio. They have a technically-experienced staff and strive to provide the best quality, service, competitive pricing and performance products to enhance tool life and reduce cycle time.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Sep 1st, 2021
Bunzl
Bunzl Acquires Safety Distributor in Boston, Healthcare Distributor in Australia
London-based Bunzl gains safety and asset protection solutions distributor McCue Corp., which has operations in Massachusetts, Texas, California and the UK.
Sep 14th, 2021
Hunt Valve
Hunt Valve Sold to Different Private Equity Firm
Acquired by May River Capital in 2015, Hunt Valve is an established supplier of complex flow control solutions and electromechanical actuators to critical United States and Canadian Naval platforms.
Sep 14th, 2021
Gcg Blue Main Logo Web 1
Wire & Cable Supplier GCG Acquires ACD Advanced Controls and Distribution
ACD is a provider of unique automation solutions for customers across western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and eastern Ohio.
Sep 14th, 2021
1631531402847
FloWorks Acquires Valve Solutions Distributor Genesis Systems
It's FloWorks' second bolt-on in the past 10 months.
Sep 13th, 2021
In this May 23, 2012, file photo, surveyors work next to Canadian Pacific Rail trains which are parked on the train tracks in Toronto. A planned shareholder vote on Canadian National's $33.6 billion offer has been delayed, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after regulators rejected a key part of the plan, so now Kansas City Southern can consider all of its options, including a competing $31 billion offer from Canadian Pacific Railway.
Kansas City Southern Picks Canadian Pacific Bid for Railroad
But it's not final yet.
Sep 13th, 2021
Dafh
Distribution International to be Sold to Fellow Building Insulation Distributor TopBuild for $1B
DI, which has 101 branches across the US and Canada, had trailing 12-month sails ended June 30 of $747 million.
Sep 8th, 2021
Asrgr
Georgia's Unibloc Pump Acquires U.K.-Based Pumps Supplier
Founded in 1990, Flotronic Pumps has a global reputation as the inventor of the ‘One Nut’ AODD pump.
Sep 8th, 2021
Martin Inc Buildinga 60074533ad519
Martin Inc. Acquires Fastener Distributor in Mississippi
Capital Bolt & Screw is the fourth acquisition for Martin in the past two years.
Sep 7th, 2021
Fdh
FDH Aero Acquires Fellow Hardware Distributor Madison Aerospace
FDH distributes fasteners and class-C replacement parts to commercial and defense aircraft manufacturers, subcontractors, distributors and MRO/aftermarket solution providers.
Sep 3rd, 2021
241331938 1602891526572658 2050414529440281532 N
Winsupply Acquires HVAC Distributor in Iowa
It's the fifth bolt-on the company has announced this year.
Sep 2nd, 2021
120196945 3478128615543636 7628166156540042809 N 605cdf47dd989
White Cap Expands in Northeast, Acquires Tri-Supply & Equipment
It's the second deal for White Cap since becoming an independent company in October 2020.
Sep 2nd, 2021