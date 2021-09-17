JIS Acquires Fellow Ohio Distributor Erie Tool & Supply Co.

CLEVELAND — JIS Distribution announced Sept. 15 that it has acquired the principal assets of Erie Tool & Supply Co. of Toledo, OH. This acquisition allows JIS to build its reputation as the largest, most technically-advanced industrial distributor in Ohio as together, Erie Tool & Supply Co. and JIS have over 150 years of distribution experience. JIS is excited to get to know the Erie Tool & Supply Co. family and intends to work hard to support their customers and goals.

Erie Tool & Supply Co. has served northwest Ohio and southeastern Michigan industrial customers for over 85 years, and the company’s focus on cutting tools, abrasives, cutting fluids and inventory management systems is a natural fit with JIS’s areas of expertise, as well as its professional values. “Erie Tool has been in my family for 65 years and I am pleased that we are selling to another family business whose standards of integrity match our own. I am confident that JIS will expand upon the products and services we offer, while keeping the paramount focus on service to our industry. These commonalities will effect a smooth transition,” said Robert Seeman, president of Erie Tool. JIS will be opening a new branch in the Toledo area, using the Erie Tool facility, employing local employees, including all of the former Erie Tool staff and stocking products. Using this facility to hold inventory will better support JIS consignment customers in the Toledo area as well as supporting the Erie Tool customer base.

One of the ways JIS differentiates itself from other distributors is by being the only industrial distributor that shares space with a manufacturing company. By applying over 150 years of expertise gained from being co-located with manufacturing experts, JIS helps customers shorten set-up times, reduce cycle times, reduce tooling costs, increase production and optimize speed in their manufacturing processes.

“This acquisition allows us to expand geographically and strengthen our relationships with our Northwestern Ohio customers.” explains JIS General Manager, Matt Schron. “Our JIS Guarantee is to ‘keep you running’, while being your Partner in Productivity.”

JIS, Division of Jergens, Inc., is Ohio’s largest, most technical industrial distributor of metalworking products, representing over 300 of the top manufacturers. The company’s website offers online ordering capabilities to customers nationwide. JIS is a division of Jergens, Inc., a manufacturer of standard tooling components, fasteners, hoist rings, vises and other workholding equipment.

Erie Tool & Supply Co. has been serving customers for over 80 years in Western Ohio. They have a technically-experienced staff and strive to provide the best quality, service, competitive pricing and performance products to enhance tool life and reduce cycle time.