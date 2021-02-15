WESCO Divests Canada Datacom Unit

PITTSBURGH — WESCO International announced Feb. 12 that it has sold its legacy WESCO Datacom business in Canada to Guillevin International, a Canadian distributor of industrial products.

The transaction fulfills WESCO’s commitment to divest its legacy Canadian Utility and Datacom businesses in connection with its Consent Agreement with the Canadian Competition Bureau related to WESCO’s merger with Anixter International, which closed on June 22, 2020. Net proceeds will be used to repay indebtedness.

John Engel, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to complete this transaction and to satisfy the last divestiture requirement of our agreement with the Canadian Competition Bureau. This transaction is a highly successful outcome for WESCO. We will support our associates as they transition to Guillevin, and we wish them continued success. WESCO is committed to continuing to serve datacom customers in Canada, through the legacy business we acquired with Anixter.”

WESCO was No. 11 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List on account of its $2.94 billion in 2019 sales of industrial products.

WESCO International, a publicly-traded FORTUNE 500 company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, is a provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Pro forma 2019 annual sales were over $17 billion, including Anixter International which it acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The company employs over 18,000 people, maintains relationships with over 30,000 suppliers, and serves more than 150,000 customers worldwide. With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services and digital capabilities, WESCO provides solutions to meet current customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers and utilities. WESCO operates nearly 800 branch and warehouse locations in over 50 countries.