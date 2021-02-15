WESCO Divests Canada Datacom Unit

Following the similar sale of its Canadian Utility business, the move was required to meet agreements as part of WESCO's Anixter acquisition.

Feb 15th, 2021
WESCO International
Wesco Internationala

PITTSBURGH — WESCO International announced Feb. 12 that it has sold its legacy WESCO Datacom business in Canada to Guillevin International, a Canadian distributor of industrial products.

The transaction fulfills WESCO’s commitment to divest its legacy Canadian Utility and Datacom businesses in connection with its Consent Agreement with the Canadian Competition Bureau related to WESCO’s merger with Anixter International, which closed on June 22, 2020. Net proceeds will be used to repay indebtedness.

READ MORE: Now Doubled in Size, WESCO's Daily Sales Accelerate in Q4 (published Feb. 9)

John Engel, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to complete this transaction and to satisfy the last divestiture requirement of our agreement with the Canadian Competition Bureau. This transaction is a highly successful outcome for WESCO. We will support our associates as they transition to Guillevin, and we wish them continued success. WESCO is committed to continuing to serve datacom customers in Canada, through the legacy business we acquired with Anixter.”

WESCO was No. 11 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List on account of its $2.94 billion in 2019 sales of industrial products.

READ MORE: Per Anixter Deal, WESCO Sells Canadian Utility Unit to Rexel (published Feb. 3)

WESCO International, a publicly-traded FORTUNE 500 company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, is a provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Pro forma 2019 annual sales were over $17 billion, including Anixter International which it acquired in June 2020. WESCO offers a product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The company employs over 18,000 people, maintains relationships with over 30,000 suppliers, and serves more than 150,000 customers worldwide.  With nearly 1.5 million products, end-to-end supply chain services and digital capabilities, WESCO provides solutions to meet current customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers and utilities. WESCO operates nearly 800 branch and warehouse locations in over 50 countries.

Related
Wesco Wrewrer
Now Doubled in Size, WESCO's Daily Sales Accelerate in Q4
Feb 9th, 2021
Wesco Sfd 5fa33b285563c
Per Anixter Deal, WESCO Sells Canadian Utility Unit to Rexel
Feb 3rd, 2021
Wesco Wrewrer
WESCO Appoints New Information & Digital Leader
Nov 11th, 2020
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Wesco Sfd 5fa33b285563c
Per Anixter Deal, WESCO Sells Canadian Utility Unit to Rexel
The divestment partially fulfills WESCO's commitments in connection with its June 2020 acquisition of Anixter International.
Feb 3rd, 2021
Würth + Atlantic Fasteners Release Image
Würth Industry NA Acquires Atlantic Fasteners
WINA said the move is to support the growth of its new Construction Services division.
Feb 2nd, 2021
6 eaton Flag
Eaton Expands in Aerospace, Will Buy Cobham Mission Systems for $2.8B
The news comes just three days after Eaton said it would buy power management supplier Tripp Lite for $1.65 billion.
Feb 2nd, 2021
Core & Main
Core & Main to Acquire Triple T Pipe & Supply
It will be the 12th bolt-on since Core & Main became an independent company in 2017.
Feb 1st, 2021
I Stock 925101084
ID's January Industrial Supply M&A Recap
Activity was down slightly from December, but still solid amid a transition to a new US President.
Feb 1st, 2021
Wesco Anixter 5ef0c6b9e1b7b
WESCO 'Thrilled' with Anixter Integration Efforts
The integration process is going so well that overall goals have changed.
Feb 1st, 2021
Asdfasdf
Eaton Buying Power & Connectivity Supplier Tripp Lite for $1.7B
Chicago-based Tripp Lite's key offerings include uninterruptible power supply systems, rack power distribution units, surge protectors and enclosures.
Jan 29th, 2021
Es Rcr7 Guyaml 06
Lane Supply Acquires Palmetto Compressors in South Carolina
Lane strengthens its compressed air market footprint, enabling expansion opportunities of its core industrial supply and equipment business into the Southeast US.
Jan 21st, 2021
I Stock 458686263 5f40450cde0c6
Office Depot Counters Staples' Latest Offer With One of Its Own
The alternative proposal centers on retaining ODP Corp.'s B2B Business and instead selling its CompuCom unit.
Jan 20th, 2021
Sandvika
Sandvik Acquires Stake in AI Manufacturing Software Company Oqton
Oqton provides a secure end-to-end cloud-based manufacturing platform that links data across the complete manufacturing ecosystem.
Jan 15th, 2021
118980672 3256207457810558 6305392235600432629 N
CWC Expands Cross-Country Reach, Acquires Virginia's G/A Safety Supply
California-based Continental Western Corp. is a distributor of industrial packaging and safety supplies with 10 nationwide distribution centers.
Jan 14th, 2021
Staples Office Depot
Staples Approaches Office Depot Again With $2.1B Offer
It comes roughly five years after a previous deal was stopped by the FTC.
Jan 12th, 2021