Per Anixter Deal, WESCO Sells Canadian Utility Unit to Rexel

The divestment partially fulfills WESCO's commitments in connection with its June 2020 acquisition of Anixter International.

Feb 3rd, 2021
WESCO International
Wesco Sfd 5fa33b285563c

PITTSBURGH, — WESCO International announced Feb. 1 that it has sold its legacy WESCO Utility business in Canada to Rexel Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of France’s Rexel Group.

The transaction partially fulfills WESCO’s commitment to divest its legacy Canadian Utility and Datacom businesses in connection with its Consent Agreement with the Canadian Competition Bureau related to WESCO’s merger with Anixter International, which closed on June 22, 2020. Net proceeds will be used to repay indebtedness.

READ MORE: WESCO 'Thrilled' with Anixter Integration Efforts - published Feb. 1

"We are pleased to complete this transaction with Rexel, which satisfies one of the conditions of our agreement with the Canadian Competition Bureau," said John Engel, WESCO chairman, president and CEO. "This transaction is a highly successful outcome for WESCO. We will support our associates as they transition to Rexel, and we wish them continued success. WESCO is committed to continuing to serve utility customers in Canada, through the legacy business we acquired with Anixter. I look forward to providing further details about this divestiture, as well as the continued integration of WESCO and Anixter, during our fourth quarter earnings call next week.”

WESCO was No. 11 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.

Related
Wesco Anixter 5ef0c6b9e1b7b
WESCO 'Thrilled' with Anixter Integration Efforts
Feb 1st, 2021
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
I Stock 925101084
ID's January Industrial Supply M&A Recap
Activity was down slightly from December, but still solid amid a transition to a new US President.
Feb 1st, 2021
Wesco Anixter 5ef0c6b9e1b7b
WESCO 'Thrilled' with Anixter Integration Efforts
The integration process is going so well that overall goals have changed.
Feb 1st, 2021
Asdfasdf
Eaton Buying Power & Connectivity Supplier Tripp Lite for $1.7B
Chicago-based Tripp Lite's key offerings include uninterruptible power supply systems, rack power distribution units, surge protectors and enclosures.
Jan 29th, 2021
Es Rcr7 Guyaml 06
Lane Supply Acquires Palmetto Compressors in South Carolina
Lane strengthens its compressed air market footprint, enabling expansion opportunities of its core industrial supply and equipment business into the Southeast US.
Jan 21st, 2021
I Stock 458686263 5f40450cde0c6
Office Depot Counters Staples' Latest Offer With One of Its Own
The alternative proposal centers on retaining ODP Corp.'s B2B Business and instead selling its CompuCom unit.
Jan 20th, 2021
Sandvika
Sandvik Acquires Stake in AI Manufacturing Software Company Oqton
Oqton provides a secure end-to-end cloud-based manufacturing platform that links data across the complete manufacturing ecosystem.
Jan 15th, 2021
118980672 3256207457810558 6305392235600432629 N
CWC Expands Cross-Country Reach, Acquires Virginia's G/A Safety Supply
California-based Continental Western Corp. is a distributor of industrial packaging and safety supplies with 10 nationwide distribution centers.
Jan 14th, 2021
Staples Office Depot
Staples Approaches Office Depot Again With $2.1B Offer
It comes roughly five years after a previous deal was stopped by the FTC.
Jan 12th, 2021
Hillenbrand Sdfas
Hillenbrand Slims Down by Selling Abel Pumps, Red Valve Businesses
The moves net Hillenbrand a combined $166 million.
Jan 11th, 2021
Ppg
PPG to Acquire German Coatings Maker Wörwag
It follows bolt-ons of fellow paints and coatings suppliers VersaFlex, Ennis-Flint and Tikkurila since the start of December.
Jan 11th, 2021
6fd0be74 5ff4 47bb Bca2 Bc0847f6eb10ere jpg
Speedtech Grows Considerably With Acquisition of Toleeto Fasteners
The SPEEDWRAP Hook & Loop and fasteners manufacturer and VELCRO brand products distributor gains a solid West Coast foothold.
Jan 11th, 2021
Van Meter Asdfasdf
Van Meter Acquires Fellow Electrical Distributor in Kansas
Van Meter has added Wichita-based Mid-West Electrical Supply, a single-branch company.
Jan 5th, 2021