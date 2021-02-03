Per Anixter Deal, WESCO Sells Canadian Utility Unit to Rexel

PITTSBURGH, — WESCO International announced Feb. 1 that it has sold its legacy WESCO Utility business in Canada to Rexel Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of France’s Rexel Group.

The transaction partially fulfills WESCO’s commitment to divest its legacy Canadian Utility and Datacom businesses in connection with its Consent Agreement with the Canadian Competition Bureau related to WESCO’s merger with Anixter International, which closed on June 22, 2020. Net proceeds will be used to repay indebtedness.

"We are pleased to complete this transaction with Rexel, which satisfies one of the conditions of our agreement with the Canadian Competition Bureau," said John Engel, WESCO chairman, president and CEO. "This transaction is a highly successful outcome for WESCO. We will support our associates as they transition to Rexel, and we wish them continued success. WESCO is committed to continuing to serve utility customers in Canada, through the legacy business we acquired with Anixter. I look forward to providing further details about this divestiture, as well as the continued integration of WESCO and Anixter, during our fourth quarter earnings call next week.”

WESCO was No. 11 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.