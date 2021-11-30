Global Precision Products Acquires Fellow Aerospace/Defense Machining Supplier

ROCHESTER, NY — Global Precision Products, LLC, an AS9100 and ISO:13485 certified company and a leading provider of contract manufacturing services to aerospace, defense, medical and piezoelectric sensor companies announced that it has acquired Will-Mor Manufacturing, LLC.

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Seabrook, NH, Will-Mor Manufacturing is an AS9100 certified, industry-leading and trusted source of difficult-to-machine, mission-critical engine components for both commercial and military aerospace applications, as well as ordnance for the defense industry.

"Our acquisition of Will-Mor Manufacturing strengthens and expands our leadership position in precision machining solutions around the world," stated Mark Higgins, President & CEO of Global Precision Products. "The acquisition of Will-Mor Manufacturing furthers our strategy to invest in middle-market precision machining companies that possess unique market position and capabilities."

The combined capabilities and resources of both companies will add significant value to the existing customer base. The company's offerings will now include low volume/high mix to medium volume production. The combined offerings also now include micro-swiss machining up to large diameter horizontal milling and turning and advanced automation technologies, as well as numerous secondary operations, such as welding, EDM and assembly.

"The components that Will-Mor manufactures, as well as its reputation in the aerospace industry made them a natural fit within our portfolio," stated Higgins. "The company's professional management team, as well as its geographical position on the I-95 corridor made this business attractive to us as we continue to enhance our capabilities to better serve our blue-chip customer base."