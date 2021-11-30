Global Precision Products Acquires Fellow Aerospace/Defense Machining Supplier

Rochester, NY-based GPP gains a New Hampshire-based source of difficult-to-machine, mission-critical engine components.

Nov 30th, 2021
Global Precision Products
ROCHESTER, NY — Global Precision Products, LLC, an AS9100 and ISO:13485 certified company and a leading provider of contract manufacturing services to aerospace, defense, medical and piezoelectric sensor companies announced that it has acquired Will-Mor Manufacturing, LLC.

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Seabrook, NH, Will-Mor Manufacturing is an AS9100 certified, industry-leading and trusted source of difficult-to-machine, mission-critical engine components for both commercial and military aerospace applications, as well as ordnance for the defense industry.

"Our acquisition of Will-Mor Manufacturing strengthens and expands our leadership position in precision machining solutions around the world," stated Mark Higgins, President & CEO of Global Precision Products. "The acquisition of Will-Mor Manufacturing furthers our strategy to invest in middle-market precision machining companies that possess unique market position and capabilities."

The combined capabilities and resources of both companies will add significant value to the existing customer base. The company's offerings will now include low volume/high mix to medium volume production. The combined offerings also now include micro-swiss machining up to large diameter horizontal milling and turning and advanced automation technologies, as well as numerous secondary operations, such as welding, EDM and assembly.

"The components that Will-Mor manufactures, as well as its reputation in the aerospace industry made them a natural fit within our portfolio," stated Higgins. "The company's professional management team, as well as its geographical position on the I-95 corridor made this business attractive to us as we continue to enhance our capabilities to better serve our blue-chip customer base."

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Oct 28th, 2021
Air Hydro Power
Air Hydro Power Acquires Fellow Louisville Distributor
The addition of Gatterdam Industrial Services boosts AHP's headcount by 20.
Nov 19th, 2021
Aftermarket Collision Parts Distributor Empire Auto Privately Acquired
Based in Totowa, NJ, Empire operates five distribution hubs and 22 satellite delivery locations across 16 contiguous eastern states.
Nov 18th, 2021
Tencarva Machinery Company E
Investment Firm Acquires Significant Stake in Tencarva Machinery
Ed Pearce will continue to lead the flow control and process equipment distributor that was No. 37 on ID's 2021 Big 50 List.
Nov 18th, 2021
E8aaec99446b526555620b44073f
SAS Industries Acquires Specialty Rubber Corporation
The deal significantly expands New York-based SAS' footprint in the gasket manufacturing market.
Nov 18th, 2021
Unnamed (8)
FleetPride Acquires Jim’s Truck & Trailer Equipment
The new Wichita Falls FleetPride branch will include the company’s 60th Service Center, and 29th location in Texas.
Nov 17th, 2021
Bammer Industries W
Banner Industries Acquires National Kwikmetal Services
At No. 50 on ID's Big 50 List, it's Banner's third acquisition since being privately-acquired in December 2019.
Nov 16th, 2021
B2 B Industrial Packaging
B2B Industrial Packaging Acquires Distributor in Oregon
Albany, OR-based Western Packaging buys and markets industrial and agricultural packaging products from manufacturers around the world.
Nov 16th, 2021
20210421 092423
BradyIFS Acquires Seaway Supply Company in Illinois
Seaway is a broad-line distributor of janitorial, cleaning equipment and facility supplies headquartered in Chicago.
Nov 15th, 2021
S Gbannerasdf
Distributor Techniweld USA Acquires Southern Glove
Techniweld is a 40-year-old welding wholesaler with four warehouses, offering a complete line of welding, safety and industrial products.
Nov 15th, 2021
Fd7h Kn F Vg A Yyu1g
City Electric Supply to Acquire Solar Equipment Distributor Soligent
Soligent supplies thousands of solar installers with panels, inverters, racking and a balance of systems across the US and over 45 countries.
Nov 12th, 2021
241863409 376408420787561 8812961177259736207 N
Wolter Acquires Fellow Material Handling in Indiana
It marks Wolter's 12th acquisition in the past decade and grows its footprint to 16 locations throughout the Midwest.
Nov 12th, 2021