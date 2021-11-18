Aftermarket Collision Parts Distributor Empire Auto Privately Acquired

Based in Totowa, NJ, Empire operates five distribution hubs and 22 satellite delivery locations across 16 contiguous eastern states.

Nov 18th, 2021
Sentinel Capital Partners
NEW YORK — Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, on Nov. 18 announced its acquisition of Empire Auto Parts, a specialty distributor of aftermarket collision parts. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Totowa, NJ, Empire operates five distribution hubs and 22 satellite delivery locations across 16 contiguous eastern states. With a vast assortment of top-quality products and a fleet of vehicles providing same-day or next-day delivery, Empire delivers unmatched service to its collision center partners. Empire's product offering covers more than 40,000 parts, including bumper covers, lamps, hoods, fenders, trunk lids, grills, bezels, door mirrors, and other products.

"Since its founding in 1985, Empire has built a reputation of providing best-in-class service through a hub-and-spoke model which now extends up and down the east coast," said Owen Basham, a Sentinel principal. "The Empire team has established a growth playbook based on providing a better buying experience coupled with broad parts availability. We look forward to working with Empire's talented team as they enter their next chapter of growth."

"We are excited to partner with Sentinel as Empire continues to expand within the large and growing collision parts market," said Christopher Siebert, Empire's CEO. "We were looking for four specific criteria when it came to selecting our next partner: support of our strategic vision, an aggressive growth orientation, a strong cultural fit with our team, and industry knowledge and expertise. Sentinel checked all four boxes."

Sentinel has significant industry expertise in the vehicle aftermarket. Investments include Cottman Transmission (transmission repair centers), Holley Performance Products (automotive performance parts for enthusiasts), Nivel Parts (aftermarket golf car parts and accessories), and Vintage Parts (slow-moving and inactive OEM parts).

Sentinel specializes in buying and building midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada in partnership with management. Sentinel targets aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial businesses. Sentinel invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, going-private transactions, and structured equity investments of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80 million.

Empire offers more than 40,000 certified and non-certified parts to auto collision repair customers throughout the East Coast from 27 strategically located hubs and supporting satellite locations. Empire is a member of the Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) and the Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA).

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
B2 B Industrial Packaging
B2B Industrial Packaging Acquires Distributor in Oregon
Albany, OR-based Western Packaging buys and markets industrial and agricultural packaging products from manufacturers around the world.
Nov 16th, 2021
20210421 092423
BradyIFS Acquires Seaway Supply Company in Illinois
Seaway is a broad-line distributor of janitorial, cleaning equipment and facility supplies headquartered in Chicago.
Nov 15th, 2021
S Gbannerasdf
Distributor Techniweld USA Acquires Southern Glove
Techniweld is a 40-year-old welding wholesaler with four warehouses, offering a complete line of welding, safety and industrial products.
Nov 15th, 2021
Fd7h Kn F Vg A Yyu1g
City Electric Supply to Acquire Solar Equipment Distributor Soligent
Soligent supplies thousands of solar installers with panels, inverters, racking and a balance of systems across the US and over 45 countries.
Nov 12th, 2021
241863409 376408420787561 8812961177259736207 N
Wolter Acquires Fellow Material Handling in Indiana
It marks Wolter's 12th acquisition in the past decade and grows its footprint to 16 locations throughout the Midwest.
Nov 12th, 2021
Alaska Rubber Group 60020a3904b15
Alaska Rubber Group Makes Acquisition in Portland, OR
It extends ARG's footprint into Oregon and grows its locations count to 12.
Nov 11th, 2021
Midland Industries 5f6dfd98ea73e
Master Distributor Midland Industries Acquires Century Brass
Midland adds a New York-based distributor of machined brass fittings and valves to its offering.
Nov 11th, 2021
Fleet Pride
FleetPride Acquires Garden Spot Frame & Alignment, Gaining 4 More Locations
It brings FleetPride's rapidly-growing service center locations count to 59.
Nov 9th, 2021
78170389 1856410197825101 7479593878497001472 N
Welding, Gases Distributor Central McGowan Makes 3rd Acquisition of 2021
The addition of Preferred Welding Sales in Mankato, MN follows acquisitions of Metro Welding Supply (Minneapolis) and Fessler Carbonic Gas (Des Moines).
Nov 3rd, 2021
Graybar
Graybar Makes St. Louis Acquisition; 2nd Deal Announced in 3 Days
The company has acquired Metro Electric Supply and Metro Lighting, a regional distributor that primarily serves homebuilders and contractors.
Nov 3rd, 2021
249838986 3290683511214143 7432306093225654776 N
BradyIFS Acquires Millennium Packaging in San Antonio
Millennium is a distributor of foodservice disposables, dry goods, janitorial, cleaning and facility supplies across Texas and the Midwest.
Nov 3rd, 2021
Allied Motion Sdfa
Allied Motion Acquires Fellow NY Supplier ORMEC Systems Corp.
ORMEC supplies mission-critical electro-mechanical automation solutions and motion control products for the automation and aerospace industries.
Nov 3rd, 2021