Air Hydro Power Acquires Fellow Louisville Distributor

LOUISVILLE, KY — Air Hydro Power Inc. (AHP) located in Louisville, KY, has acquired assets of Gatterdam Industrial Services as of Nov. 15.

Gatterdam Industrial Services brings over 65 years of experience in the electrical motor, monitoring and fluid pump markets. Gatterdam also has a complete repair facility and field service, doing 24x7 repairs. Gatterdam has a loyal customer following and earns their trust with every job.

Schuyler John, President of Gatterdam Industrial Services, stated: “With the business landscape changing rapidly, it was important for me to find a partner like AHP with the resources & expertise to give us every possible competitive advantage. Combining with AHP positions us for success, both with our customer base and our loyal team members for many years to come.”

“Gatterdam has the experience and reputation for customer service, which customers need today more than ever. This broadens the range of products and services AHP has to offer” stated Matt Ott, Co-Owner of AHP.

Air Hydro Power is extremely excited to have Gatterdam Industrial Services joining the AHP team. With this acquisition, Air Hydro Power welcomes 20 new employees. Schuyler will remain General Manager of the Gatterdam Division of AHP.

Headquartered in Louisville, KY, Air Hydro Power, Inc. is an industrial distributor serving Kentucky, Southern Indiana, Alabama, Mississippi, West Virginia and southeastern Ohio, specializing in hydraulics, pneumatics, electrical automation, and hose and fittings. AHP has been servicing customers for over 60 years. Owned by Tom McGuire, Matt Ott and Dick Beaven since 1998, AHP has nineteen locations and over 270 employees including customer service, product specialists and technical engineering staff.