Rubber Tree Systems Acquires Inventory Software Provider WarehouseTwo

CLEVELAND, OH — Rubber Tree Systems announced June 30 that it has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of WarehouseTWO, an inventory-sharing software solution, effective that same day.

Brian Kazmierczak is the President and Owner of Rubber Tree Systems. “We are excited to bring the WarehouseTWO customers and products onboard at Rubber Tree. With this latest acquisition, we are bringing two strong and well-respected companies together. We will continue to grow our software solutions, customer base, and talented team of employees to serve our over 1,200 combined customers in the distribution and manufacturing markets. Both Rubber Tree Systems and WarehouseTWO are widely known in the industry for their distribution focus, outstanding customer service, and easy-to-use products. Our vision includes continuous investment in the software and the people that have made both companies successful over the last 15+ years.”

Mark Tomalonis is Principal and co-owner of WarehouseTWO, LLC. “This is an important step toward the continued development and growth of WarehouseTWO. We are confident that our clients will benefit from the increased resources and talent at Rubber Tree Systems, and that they will see great value in the suite of distributor-focused tools that Rubber Tree Systems offers. The WarehouseTWO team looks forward to a seamless transition of operations in the months ahead.”

Known for its renowned salesforce mobilization, customer relationship management (CRM) and analytics/reporting software that integrates with customers’ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, Rubber Tree is an Ohio-based software as a Service (SaaS) company with over 450 distributor customers across North America.

Founded in 2005, WarehouseTWO is a California-based software as a Service (SaaS) company providing “inventory-sharing” tools to nearly 1,200 distributors and manufacturers in multiple verticals. By enabling “virtual pooling” of finished goods inventory available in a manufacturer’s sales channel, WarehouseTWO improves its clients’ assets and operational efficiencies.