(GIBSONIA, PA, USA) –Bon Tool Co. has completed its acquisition of the operating assets of Plank-Ti, Inc. of Waynesboro, VA. This acquisition includes the tooling and equipment required to manufacture the popular Plank-Ti banding product, which is used to protect and salvage scaffold planks. Bon has offered the Plank-Ti product line for more than 20 years, and will continue to offer the Plank-Ti for 10” and 12”.



The simple metal banding product,which was developed by a construction engineer, has proven valuable to contractors who install scaffolding. Using damaged, split planks on scaffold is dangerous yet costly to replace. Simply drive the teeth of Plank-Ti into the wood plank, clamp around the ends and nail into place. Plank-Ti can be applied to both ends to a plank to protect new planks or salvage old planks at a faction of the cost of purchasingnew ones.



Bon brings over 60 years of experience in tool design,manufacturing and marketing to Plank-Ti’s customer base. Bon is adequately stocked and will immediately begin to serve previous Plank-Tiaccounts from its Gibsonia, PA and Henderson, NV distribution centers.



About Bon Tool Co

Bon Tool Co., a leading manufacturer of construction tools and equipment in the United States, has been manufacturing construction tools for professionals since 1958. For more information contact our sales department at 800-444-7060 or visit the website at www.bontool.com