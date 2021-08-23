Timken Acquires Robotics Supplier Intelligent Machine Solutions

It expands and complements Timken's Rollon linear motion product range with larger and heavy-duty applications.

Aug 23rd, 2021
Timken
NORTH CANTON, OH — The Timken Company, a global industrial supplier  in engineered bearings and power transmission products, has acquired Intelligent Machine Solutions (iMS), a manufacturer of industrial robotics and automation solutions. The addition of iMS expands and complements Timken's Rollon linear motion product range with larger and heavy-duty applications, such as seventh-axis robotic transfer units (RTUs) and gantry systems.

iMS, which was founded in 2008, is based in Norton Shores, Michigan, in the United States. The company, which has approximately 20 employees, designs and manufactures floor-mounted, overhead, rotary and extreme seventh-axis RTUs and gantry systems used by manufacturers across industries to automate certain production processes. iMS will increase Rollon's leadership in robotics and automation and in new and growing end-market sectors, such as packaging and marine, as well as aerospace and automotive production plants. Furthermore, the addition of iMS enhances Rollon's operational footprint in the United States, a key strategic objective for the business.

"The acquisition of iMS builds upon our established engineering expertise in power transmission and will enable us to compete more effectively and win new business in the heavy-duty linear motion space," said Rüdiger Knevels, chief executive officer of Rollon. "This deal expands our product line and creates new opportunities for us in the growing and global $700 million robotic transfer unit industry." 

Timken entered the linear motion product space in 2018 with the acquisition of Europe-based Rollon, a leader in engineered and specialized linear motion products, including linear guides, telescopic rails, and linear actuators and systems used in a wide range of industrial and commercial applications.

iMS revenues for the 12 months ended June 30, 2021 were approximately $6 million. Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Timken posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

