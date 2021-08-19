Valin Corporation — which narrowly missed Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List — announced Thursday that the company has acquired an automation products distributor in Arizona.

Serving as a technical solutions provider for the technology, energy, life sciences, natural resources and transportation industries, Valin has acquired Chandler, AZ-based Sun Automation Inc. The deal closed on July 30.

Founded in 1992, Sun Automation is a distributor of industrial automation products and solutions for manufacturing customers in Arizona, New Mexico and Southern Nevada. Its product lines cover pneumatics, automation, safety, sensors, motion and robotics.

“Sun Automation’s geographic footprint and strong performance makes this a strategic fit for us,” said David Hefler, president of Valin Corporation. “It’s culture of outstanding customer service aligns very well with ours. This acquisition offers Valin a very solid platform for growth in our automation product portfolio and expansion in new territories where we are not currently represented.”

The deal adds to Valin's current automation offering that currently includes robotics & end-of-arm tooling; actuators & linear motion; machine safety; control systems; motors & drives; pneumatics & vacuum; vision & sensing; signal towers, alarms & HMI's; and industrial networking.

“We had choices and chose Valin as our partner," said David Maher, owner of Sun Automation. "Culturally they are a fantastic fit for our employees and align closely with our company values."

Besides automation, Valin's product lines cover process control, process heat and filtration, while the company also offers personalized order management, on-site field support, comprehensive training and applied expert engineering services.