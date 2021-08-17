FleetPride Acquires National Truck Repair in Texas

Trucking parts distributor FleetPride now has 28 locations in its home state of Texas.

Aug 17th, 2021
FleetPride, Inc.
Fleet Pride New

IRVING, TX — FleetPride, Inc. announced Tuesday that it has acquired the assets of National Truck Repair in Longview, TX, which was founded in 2008 by Jim Head. Justin Head, Jim’s son, will remain onboard as service manager. FleetPride will provide parts and service in the Longview market with added support from the FleetPride branch in nearby Kilgore, TX.

“Since 2008 we have created great partnerships with our customers and have built a tremendous team,” said Jim Head. “Being a part of a growing, national heavy duty parts and service company will give our employees and customers more support and capabilities than ever before. I am proud of what we have built at National Truck Repair and excited about the future career opportunities for my employees. The acquisition process is a lot of work and the FleetPride team has been here with us every step of the way. I am also excited to see my son, Justin, carry on the legacy with FleetPride.”

“Today, National Truck Repair and FleetPride join together in East Texas; it is a privilege to welcome the new team members to the FleetPride family,” said Mike Harris, senior vice president of sales and operations for FleetPride. “Jim and Justin Head have built a strong foundation over the years with talented people, including skilled technicians and support staff committed to an exceptional customer experience. We have many mutual customers in the local market plus national fleets, making National Truck Repair a great fit for FleetPride.”

FleetPride now has 28 locations in its home state of Texas, more than any other state. The new location in Longview has 16 bays and ideal access from I-20. This will be FleetPride’s fourth Service Center in Texas, joining locations in Alice, Corpus Christi and Seminole.

FleetPride continues to grow its national parts and service operations. If you are interested in learning more about how to become part of the FleetPride network, contact Jeff Crosson, FleetPride vice president of mergers and acquisitions, at acquisitions@fleetpride.com

