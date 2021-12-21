AFC Industries Acquires AALL American Fasteners

It's the third deal in 2021 for Ohio-based Fairfield.

Dec 21st, 2021
Afc Industries

FAIRFIELD, OH — AFC Industries has acquired Cinnaminson, New Jersey-based AALL AMERICAN Fasteners (AAF). Terms of the deal, the third AFC acquisition this year, were not disclosed. 

LogoFounded in 1998, AALL AMERICAN Fasteners is a vendor-managed inventory (VMI) services provider, offering a complete line of fasteners, electronic hardware, electrical components, tools, abrasives, safety and industrial products. 

AFC CEO Kevin Godin explained, “The addition of the AALL AMERICAN Fasteners team to the AFC family will expand our reach into several key growth areas and further establish us in geographies that are important to us.”  

AAF Owner Mark Tenenbaum added, “AFC brings the perfect balance of scale and flexibility that will allow us to expand our capabilities while continuing to build upon the customer service commitment that has made us successful so far.”  

Headquartered in Fairfield OH, AFC Industries supplies fasteners and assembly components, specializing in VMI solutions (VMI) to manufacturing and assembly plants in a broad range of industrial markets. 

In April 2021 AFC Industries was acquired by Bertram Capital, based in Foster City CA.

10 Common Operational KPIs
Sponsored
10 Common Operational KPIs
A closer look at the top 10 operational KPIs that could prove vital to enterprise-wide success and employee engagement. Editors David Mantey and Jeff Reinke take a look at the top 10 Operational KPIs outlined in Oracle Netsuite's latest white paper.
Dec 13th, 2021
