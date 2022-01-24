AFC industries Continues Acquisition Tear, Adds Oregon Bolt

FAIRFIELD, OH — AFC Industries has acquired Tigard, OR-based Oregon Bolt, Inc. (OBI) at the end of 2021. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2003, OBI is a large, locally owned and operated supplier of industrial fasteners and electronic hardware specializing in vendor-managed inventory (VMI) and servicing customers in the Pacific Northwest.

AFC CEO Kevin Godin said, “We are pleased to have the Oregon Bolt team as part of the AFC family. As part of our expansion strategy in the western U.S., we were looking for a partner in the Oregon market that had an excellent reputation for servicing customers and a solid team. Oregon Bolt checks all those boxes as well as helping to deepen product capabilities within AFC that we expect will contribute to growth in the coming years.”

READ MORE: AFC Industries Acquires Askew Industrial Corp.; 2nd Deal in a Month - published Jan. 18

Former OBI owners Ron and Beverly Tiedemann added: “It was important for us to find a partner who would support us in providing excellent service to our customers and opportunities to our team. The culture and resources of AFC will open up additional opportunities for our team to grow and be successful.”

Headquartered in Fairfield OH, AFC Industries is a dynamic organization dedicated to providing supply chain management solutions for fasteners, tooling, and assembly components to original equipment manufacturers, assembly plants, and other users of these products. Their supply solutions include Vendor Managed Inventory, Stock and Release programs, Light Assembly, Kitting, and Private Labeling services amongst others. AFC supports a diverse industry base of manufacturers across a broad range of industries. Their experienced team has a proven track record of helping manufacturers and assemblers reduce cost, improve quality, and increase efficiency.