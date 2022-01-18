AFC Industries Acquires Askew Industrial Corp.; 2nd Deal in a Month

FAIRFIELD, OH — AFC Industries announced Jan. 17 that it has acquired Santa Fe Springs, CA-based Askew Industrial Corporation. Terms of the deal — the fourth AFC acquisition in 2021 — were not disclosed.

Askew Industrial CorporationFounded in 1957, Askew is a global leader in supply chain logistics and distribution of industrial, MIL-SPEC and engineered fasteners, components and MRO products.

AFC CEO Kevin Godin said, “We are very excited to have Askew join the AFC family. They have a long history of providing excellent service to their customers, expand our reach in markets we found attractive, and they will help us accelerate our expansion strategy in the western United States.”

Former Askew owner Turan (“Ron”) Kahraman added: “We had many good options when it came to potential partners. We were confident that AFC’s culture was closely aligned with that of Askew’s, and this combined with its financial resources, AFC provides an environment of personal and professional growth for our experienced and hardworking team members. We look forward to a long and successful future together.”

Headquartered in Fairfield OH, AFC Industries is a dynamic organization dedicated to providing supply chain management solutions for fasteners and assembly components to original equipment manufacturers, assembly plants, and other users of these products. Their supply solutions include Vendor Managed Inventory, Stock and Release programs, Light Assembly, Kitting, and Private Labeling services amongst others. AFC supports a diverse industry base of manufacturers across a broad range of industries. Their experienced team has a proven track record of helping manufacturers and assemblers reduce cost, improve quality, and increase efficiency. (www.afcind.com)

In April 2021, AFC Industries was privately acquired by Bertram Capital, based in Foster City CA.