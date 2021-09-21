Locus Robotics Acquires Fellow Warehouse Automation Company Waypoint Robotics

It infuses AMR solutions that address use cases from e-commerce, case-picking and pallet-picking to scenarios requiring larger, heavier payloads and fulfillment modalities.

Sep 21st, 2021
Locus Robotics
Locus Robotics, a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, announced Sept. 21 that it has acquired Waypoint Robotics, a fellow provider of industrial strength, autonomous, omnidirectional mobile robots.

“Locus is the proven leader in the development of highly productive and innovative AMR technology that efficiently solves our customers’ needs for total warehouse optimization,” said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. “As order fulfillment and labor shortages continue to grow around the world, the acquisition of Waypoint Robotics will accelerate our ability to meet these global needs in just months rather than years, helping us drive the digital transformation of the warehouse.”

The acquisition broadens the Locus product line of proven and powerful AMR solutions that address use cases from e-commerce, case-picking, and pallet-picking to scenarios requiring larger, heavier payloads and fulfillment modalities.

“Waypoint shares Locus’s commitment to technology excellence in pursuit of customer success,” said Jason Walker, CEO of Waypoint Robotics. “We’re excited to contribute to the expansion of the Locus product family in order to deliver a broader range of solutions, as well as access to new market segments.”

Waypoint’s innovative Vector and MAV3K are industrial-strength, flexible mobile robot platforms that feature omnidirectional mobility, and can be fitted with a wide variety of modules and attachments, making them versatile and scalable for a host of applications. They are interoperable with other robots, and can easily communicate with machines and IoT devices throughout a facility.

DHL, the world’s largest logistics company with over 1,400 warehouses and offices in more than 55 countries and territories, had recently signed a 2,000 bot deal with Locus as part of its efforts to digitalize its supply chain processes.

“DHL Supply Chain and Locus Robotics have established a productive partnership based on a highly successful integration of the Locus autonomous mobile robot solution into our customers’ operations, and we value the emphasis they have placed on listening to our needs,” said Sally Miller, CIO, DHL Supply Chain North America. “This acquisition, which adds a larger, heavier-weight autonomous robot capability to their portfolio, is a good reflection of how they continue to address the customer requirements at the heart of their strategy. I believe it will open up promising new opportunities in our partnership, support DHL’s ongoing efforts to deploy technologies that improve our customers’ supply chains, and contribute to the continued advancement of a competitive robotics market.”

“Warehouses and fulfillment centers benefit by harnessing the strengths of humans and robots working in collaboration. These co-botic environments are further optimized when a range of differently ‘skilled’ AMRs are employed. With the acquisition of Waypoint Robotics, Locus Robotics is able to bring more capability to the fulfillment floor,” said Jordan K. Speer, Research Manager, Global Supply Chains, IDC Retail Insights. “Furthermore, introducing combinations of differently ‘skilled’ AMRs that are interoperable with each other enables new functional capabilities where robots hand off product to each other. Without intelligent automation that can handle a wide variety of tasks on the fulfillment floor — including returns, putaway, and sortation – organizations will not be able to thrive in today’s market.”

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Dynabrade Acquires Machined Components Supplier Manth Mfg.
Manth has been a Dynabrade legacy business partner for over 45 years.
Sep 21st, 2021
Superior Solutions Acquires Fellow Jansan Distributor Fuller Industries
Fuller operates out of a 600,000-square-foot facility in Great Bend, KS, making and distributing white-label chemical products, injection molding products and specialized brooms and brushes.
Sep 20th, 2021
JIS Acquires Fellow Ohio Distributor Erie Tool & Supply Co.
Combined, the two companies have over 150 years of distribution experience.
Sep 17th, 2021
Core & Main to Acquire Kansas City's CES Industrial Piping Supply
It's the company's 15th acquisition since spinning off from HD Supply in 2017.
Sep 16th, 2021
Air Hydro Power Acquires Assets of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics
West Virginia-based Huntington Hose brings over 63 years of experience in the hydraulic hose, industrial hose, hydraulic and pneumatic markets.
Sep 16th, 2021
Private Equity Firm Invests in Seattle-Based Distributor PumpTech
Founded in 1986, PumpTech is a distributor of premier pump, process, and environmental products and services.
Sep 15th, 2021
Buckeye Industrial Supply Acquires Fellow Ohio Distributor Ray Industrial Products
Buckeye gains a single-location MRO products distributor founded in 1987.
Sep 15th, 2021
Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern Deal Back on Track
Canadian National dropped out of the bidding war Wednesday.
Sep 15th, 2021
Bunzl Acquires Safety Distributor in Boston, Healthcare Distributor in Australia
London-based Bunzl gains safety and asset protection solutions distributor McCue Corp., which has operations in Massachusetts, Texas, California and the UK.
Sep 14th, 2021
Hunt Valve Sold to Different Private Equity Firm
Acquired by May River Capital in 2015, Hunt Valve is an established supplier of complex flow control solutions and electromechanical actuators to critical United States and Canadian Naval platforms.
Sep 14th, 2021
Wire & Cable Supplier GCG Acquires ACD Advanced Controls and Distribution
ACD is a provider of unique automation solutions for customers across western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and eastern Ohio.
Sep 14th, 2021
FloWorks Acquires Valve Solutions Distributor Genesis Systems
It's FloWorks' second bolt-on in the past 10 months.
Sep 13th, 2021