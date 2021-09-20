Superior Solutions Acquires Fellow Jansan Distributor Fuller Industries

GREAT BEND, KS — We are pleased to inform you that Fuller Industries, LLC, has made the decision to join forces with Superior Solutions LLC. Superior Solutions is a jan/san product manufacturer and distributor in North America, with branded and white-label chemical manufacturing capabilities and one of the largest jan/san distribution networks in central and eastern Canada. Superior Solutions is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc., a Canadian-­domiciled company with over 20,000 employees, which is among the five largest facility-services providers in North America.

The name Fuller is synonymous with the cleaning products industry. Since separating the retail sales business from Fuller Industries in 2012, we have grown Fuller Industries into one of the leading janitorial products manufacturing businesses in the United States. Operating out of a 600,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility with a number of state-of-the-­art production lines, today Fuller has the capacity to produce a full range of branded and white-label chemical products, plastic injection molding products using press, blow and roto-molding technologies, as well as a full line of traditional and specialized brooms and brushes. We are proud to manufacture both commodity-like and specialized high-quality products for the janitorial industry right here in America.

We are very excited about joining forces with Superior Solutions as it represents the next step in Fuller Industries’ strategic evolution. Fuller Industries will become Superior Solutions’ manufacturing partner and platform in the U.S. market. Superior Solutions’ expertise in white-label chemical manufacturing and deep experience in the janitorial products industry will add substantial value to Fuller’s existing operations. Fuller Industries will be able to provide our clients with the most innovative, technologically advanced, and cost-effective lines of chemicals, brushes and plastic-­based jan/san products on the market today. We feel that becoming part of the GDI family will also considerably strengthen Fuller Industries and serve to support our growth. GDI is a leading facility services provider that offers a range of services in Canada and the United States to owners and managers of a variety of facility types including office buildings, educational facilities, shopping centers, industrial facilities, healthcare establishments, distribution facilities, airports, and other transportation facilities. GDI provides commercial and industrial janitorial and sanitation, mechanical and electrical building maintenance and building automation solutions to the commercial real estate sector in addition to the services provided by Superior Solutions. GDI had revenues of over $1.0 billion in its most recent fiscal year, and its subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: GDI).

Joining Superior Solutions will enable us to strengthen our client and supplier relationships. The Fuller Industries personnel that support our relationship with you will remain the same, our commitment to provide you with high quality of service will continue.

As of September 7, 2021, Fuller Industries, LLC, has become Fuller Industries, Inc. Our address remains the same, however our new banking and tax information will be provided as needed.

Our employees have worked hard to earn both your business and your trust, and we are certain these strong customer and supplier relationships will continue to grow. This is an exciting time for our company, and we look forward to taking this next step in Fuller Industries’ growth. I ask you to join us in celebrating this great news, and we look forward to continuing to working with you well into the future.