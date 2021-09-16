Air Hydro Power Acquires Assets of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics

West Virginia-based Huntington Hose brings over 63 years of experience in the hydraulic hose, industrial hose, hydraulic and pneumatic markets.

Sep 16th, 2021
Air Hydro Power

LOUISVILLE, KY — Air Hydro Power Inc., located in Louisville, KY, has acquired certain assets of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics of Huntington, WV as of Sept 2. Huntington Hose has three locations: Huntington, WV, Winchester, KY and South Point, OH. 

Huntington Hose brings over 63 years of experience in the hydraulic hose, industrial hose, hydraulic and pneumatic markets. Huntington Hose also has a complete repair facility focusing on hydraulic cylinder and pump repair, doing  24x7 repairs. Huntington Hose is known for its great customer service and its “get it done” range of capabilities.  

Michael Johnson, president of Huntington Hose stated: “By joining forces with AHP,  Huntington Hose can offer our customers more support and more products to help our customers be more profitable.”  

“Huntington Hose has the experience and reputation for customer service, which customers need today more than ever," said Tom McGuire, co-owner of AHP. "This will increase Air Hydro Power’s market share in Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia, plus Huntington Hose customers will have access to our extensive product offerings in automation and other service-related areas."

Air Hydro Power is extremely excited to have Huntington Hose and Hydraulic Inc. joining the AHP team. With this acquisition, Air Hydro Power welcomes 20 new employees. Michael Johnson will become the Chief Revenue  Officer of the West Virginia Division of AHP.  

Headquartered in Louisville, KY, Air Hydro Power, Inc. is an industrial distributor serving Kentucky, Southern  Indiana, , Alabama, Mississippi, West Virginia and southeastern Ohio specializing in hydraulics, pneumatics,  electrical automation, and hose and fittings. AHP has been servicing customers for over 60 years. Owned by Tom  McGuire, Matt Ott and Dick Beaven since 1998, AHP has 19 locations and over 270 employees including customer service, product specialists and a technical engineering staff.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Bunzl
Bunzl Acquires Safety Distributor in Boston, Healthcare Distributor in Australia
London-based Bunzl gains safety and asset protection solutions distributor McCue Corp., which has operations in Massachusetts, Texas, California and the UK.
Sep 14th, 2021
Hunt Valve
Hunt Valve Sold to Different Private Equity Firm
Acquired by May River Capital in 2015, Hunt Valve is an established supplier of complex flow control solutions and electromechanical actuators to critical United States and Canadian Naval platforms.
Sep 14th, 2021
Gcg Blue Main Logo Web 1
Wire & Cable Supplier GCG Acquires ACD Advanced Controls and Distribution
ACD is a provider of unique automation solutions for customers across western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and eastern Ohio.
Sep 14th, 2021
1631531402847
FloWorks Acquires Valve Solutions Distributor Genesis Systems
It's FloWorks' second bolt-on in the past 10 months.
Sep 13th, 2021
In this May 23, 2012, file photo, surveyors work next to Canadian Pacific Rail trains which are parked on the train tracks in Toronto. A planned shareholder vote on Canadian National's $33.6 billion offer has been delayed, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after regulators rejected a key part of the plan, so now Kansas City Southern can consider all of its options, including a competing $31 billion offer from Canadian Pacific Railway.
Kansas City Southern Picks Canadian Pacific Bid for Railroad
But it's not final yet.
Sep 13th, 2021
Dafh
Distribution International to be Sold to Fellow Building Insulation Distributor TopBuild for $1B
DI, which has 101 branches across the US and Canada, had trailing 12-month sails ended June 30 of $747 million.
Sep 8th, 2021
Asrgr
Georgia's Unibloc Pump Acquires U.K.-Based Pumps Supplier
Founded in 1990, Flotronic Pumps has a global reputation as the inventor of the ‘One Nut’ AODD pump.
Sep 8th, 2021
Martin Inc Buildinga 60074533ad519
Martin Inc. Acquires Fastener Distributor in Mississippi
Capital Bolt & Screw is the fourth acquisition for Martin in the past two years.
Sep 7th, 2021
Fdh
FDH Aero Acquires Fellow Hardware Distributor Madison Aerospace
FDH distributes fasteners and class-C replacement parts to commercial and defense aircraft manufacturers, subcontractors, distributors and MRO/aftermarket solution providers.
Sep 3rd, 2021
241331938 1602891526572658 2050414529440281532 N
Winsupply Acquires HVAC Distributor in Iowa
It's the fifth bolt-on the company has announced this year.
Sep 2nd, 2021
120196945 3478128615543636 7628166156540042809 N 605cdf47dd989
White Cap Expands in Northeast, Acquires Tri-Supply & Equipment
It's the second deal for White Cap since becoming an independent company in October 2020.
Sep 2nd, 2021
Dsg Mtww 1200x630
Dakota Supply Group Acquires Montana Waterworks & Irrigation
It will be DSG’s first waterworks location in the state.
Sep 1st, 2021