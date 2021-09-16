Air Hydro Power Acquires Assets of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics

LOUISVILLE, KY — Air Hydro Power Inc., located in Louisville, KY, has acquired certain assets of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics of Huntington, WV as of Sept 2. Huntington Hose has three locations: Huntington, WV, Winchester, KY and South Point, OH.

Huntington Hose brings over 63 years of experience in the hydraulic hose, industrial hose, hydraulic and pneumatic markets. Huntington Hose also has a complete repair facility focusing on hydraulic cylinder and pump repair, doing 24x7 repairs. Huntington Hose is known for its great customer service and its “get it done” range of capabilities.

Michael Johnson, president of Huntington Hose stated: “By joining forces with AHP, Huntington Hose can offer our customers more support and more products to help our customers be more profitable.”

“Huntington Hose has the experience and reputation for customer service, which customers need today more than ever," said Tom McGuire, co-owner of AHP. "This will increase Air Hydro Power’s market share in Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia, plus Huntington Hose customers will have access to our extensive product offerings in automation and other service-related areas."

Air Hydro Power is extremely excited to have Huntington Hose and Hydraulic Inc. joining the AHP team. With this acquisition, Air Hydro Power welcomes 20 new employees. Michael Johnson will become the Chief Revenue Officer of the West Virginia Division of AHP.

Headquartered in Louisville, KY, Air Hydro Power, Inc. is an industrial distributor serving Kentucky, Southern Indiana, , Alabama, Mississippi, West Virginia and southeastern Ohio specializing in hydraulics, pneumatics, electrical automation, and hose and fittings. AHP has been servicing customers for over 60 years. Owned by Tom McGuire, Matt Ott and Dick Beaven since 1998, AHP has 19 locations and over 270 employees including customer service, product specialists and a technical engineering staff.