MSC Industrial Acquires Most of Metalworking & MRO Distributor Wm. F. Hurst Co.

MSC gains three locations with the deal, marking its first acquisition in three years.

Jun 2nd, 2021
Mike Hockett
Asdfasd

MSC Industrial Supply — No. 9 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List — announced Tuesday that it has acquired a majority interest of Wm. F. Hurst Co., a fellow metalworking and MRO supplies distributor based in Wichita, KS.

Financial terms weren't disclosed for the deal, which gains MSC new locations in Wichita, Kansas City, MO and Dallas, TX. Wm. F. Hurst — which will continue to operate under its current name as an MSC company — also provides expertise and customer relationships in the aerospace market. Meanwhile, Wm. F. Hurst access to MSC's 1.9 million-plus products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions that it can now offer customers across MSC's nationwide footprint.

Logo"One of our most important growth drivers is building on our leadership position in metalworking. This acquisition will contribute to the growth of our metalworking base and serve as a center of excellence for expanding our technical capabilities in the aerospace sector," said Erik Gershwind, MSC president and CEO. "The Wm. F. Hurst team focuses on solution selling to solve technical challenges for aerospace customers, which aligns well with our approach to helping customers solve their mission-critical challenges on the plant floor. We believe our companies are a strong match in terms of expertise, capabilities, customer focus and culture, and we are delighted to bring the Wm. F. Hurst team aboard as an important part of our growth plan."

WATCH - 5 With ID: MSC Industrial Supply on Taking Customer Support Virtual

MSC's most recent previous acquisitions were its $86 million purchase of fastener distributor All Integrated Solutions in May 2018 and its August 2017 acquisition of metalworking distributor DECO Tool Supply, which MSC reportedly paid $42 million for.

Wm. F. Hurst owner, president and CEO John Mullen will remain in his leadership role and hold a minority interest in the company.

"We are pleased to be joining forces with MSC, a respected leader in metalworking and MRO products and solutions for 80 years. We see a strong growth opportunity to build our business by combining our technical expertise to deliver customized solutions to Wm. F. Hurst and MSC customers," Mullen said. "We look forward to extending MSC's vast MRO and metalworking products and solutions portfolio to provide even more solutions to our customers."

Related
Msc Werwr
MSC Quarterly Sales Still Down Slightly Year-Over-Year, But Show Widespread Improvement
Apr 7th, 2021
Eddietn
5 With ID: MSC Industrial Supply on Taking Customer Support Virtual
Mar 25th, 2021
Msc Erwer 5fc919c694701
MSC Overhauls Customer Support Model, to Close 73 Branches
Jan 21st, 2021
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Asdfasdf
HVACR Supplier Resolute Industrial Acquires All American Portable Air
Tampa, FL-based Resolute gains locations in Sanford, FL and Nashville, TN with the deal, which will put AAPA under its rental division.
May 18th, 2021
Novolex Products Banner3
Packaging Supplier Novolex to Acquire Flexo Converters USA
Novolex gains production locations in Meriden, CT and Monroe, GA — boosting its Duro Bag operations.
May 17th, 2021
Speedbinders Hero
The Crosby Group Acquires Load Securement Supplier Speedbinders
Lifting & rigging manufacturer and distributor Crosby strengthens its heavy-duty load securement capabilities with Speedbinders.
May 17th, 2021
Abrasive Technology
Superabrasives Supplier Abrasive Technology Receives Private Investment
Ohio-based Abrasive Technology provides superabrasive products for the dental, aerospace, medical and industrial end markets.
May 13th, 2021
Mac Lean Fogg Component Solutions Mundelein
Fastener, Component Maker MacLean-Fogg Acquires Metal 3D Printing Supplier
MacLean Formetrix will be based in the Detroit suburb of Macomb Township.
May 13th, 2021
Pe Domtar Logo Combo
Canada's Paper Excellence Expands Into US Via $3B Acquisition of Domtar
South Carolina-based Domtar is one of the biggest pulp and paper producers in North America.
May 12th, 2021
I Stock 1135130797
Why Data is Driving Distribution Sector Deals Right Now
In today’s uncertain climate, robustly tech-enabled, data-driven distribution businesses are especially attractive to buyers.
May 12th, 2021
Atlas Copco
Atlas Copco Acquires New England Compressor Distributor
The company gains Massachusetts-based MidState Air Compressor, which has about 15 employees.
May 11th, 2021
ODP Corporation's Boca Raton, FL headquarters.
ODP Corp. Spinning Off Distribution Arm Into Separate Business
Amid an acquisition pursuit by Staples, ODP is separating its retail and B2B solutions units.
May 6th, 2021
Dxp
DXP Enterprises Acquires Southeast Water Management Products Distributor
Tampa, FL-based Carter & Verplanck adds nearly $30 million of annual revenue to DXP.
May 4th, 2021
B&f Branch
B&F Fastener Supply Makes Acquisition Near Minneapolis
It marks the midwest distributor's third acquisition since the end of 2016.
Apr 30th, 2021
Sdfsdf
Hisco Grows Converting, Fabrication Abilities by Acquiring Shurmed Health
Florida-based Shurmed Health is a manufacturer of specialty adhesive solutions for medical industry applications.
Apr 27th, 2021