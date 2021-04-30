B&F Fastener Supply Makes Acquisition Near Minneapolis

It marks the midwest distributor's 15th location overall, including its sixth in the past five years.

Apr 30th, 2021
Mike Hockett
B&f Branch
Mike Hockett/Industrial Distribution

B&F Fastener Supply is growing its Minnesota presence even further.

The Ramsey, MN-based distributor shared with Industrial Distribution that the company has acquired the fastener division of Champion Charter, which operates out of Fridley, MN — a northern suburb of Minneapolis.

The acquisition closed on March 1. Champion has retained the industrial side of its business. The Fridley location houses both traditional-style fasteners and Huck-related fasteners, which B&F noted is a new opportunity for the company.

B&f BoxMike Hockett/Industrial Distribution"Getting to create deeper partnerships with Huck, Marson, Recoil and others is going to help us both in the present as well as the future," said Ryan Shaw, executive vice president of sales. We are incredibly excited to find such complimentary additions to both our B&F team and our supply chain partnerships. This last year has brought an individual set of challenges, but has also introduced opportunity to the market. We are thrilled to continue maximizing our product offering, while focusing the delivery of those products through the best service platform in the industry. It is proving to be quite a potent combination.”

Added B&F marketing director Aryn Young, "It provides us with a great additional product offering to our existing customer and prospect base. These have been previous markets we didn’t target specifically and now provides us with a great advantage in that market. We couldn’t be more excited!"

B&fMike Hockett/Industrial DistributionFounded in 1988, B&F Fastener Supply has expanded considerably in recent years. Champion marks the company's third acquisition since the end of 2016, and it's built and opened three organic locations since then as well. Fridley becomes B&F's 15th location overall, backed by more than 200 employees company-wide. In April 2019, the family-owned and operated distributor transitioned to its second generation with Nicole Baltes taking over as president. 

“With the uncertainty of the past year and half we feel extremely fortunate as a company to be in the position to continue to invest in the company and our brand," Baltes told ID. "Our recent acquisition will allow us to provide even more solutions to our customers and prospects moving forward."

B&F Fastener Supply was featured in Industrial Distribution's 2017 January/February issue as a Distributor Profile, and in an ID "Catching Up With..." Q&A in October 2020.

B&f Box
Catching Up With B&F Fastener Supply
Oct 7th, 2020
B&f Branch
B&F Fastener Expanding in Sioux Falls
Aug 11th, 2020
B&F Fastener Supply's new 25,000-square-foot facility in Frederic, WI for its B&F Custom Machining division.
B&F Fastener Expands Machining Division
Jun 22nd, 2020
From left: JJ O'Brien - inside sales manager; Ryan Shaw - VP of sales; Aryn Young - marketing director; Nicole Baltes - VP of procurement; Michele Kruchten - controller; Bob Bridgeman - VP of product development; Loren O'Brien - CEO; Todd Boone - EVP.
Distributor Profile: Customization, Succession Plan Have B&F Fastener Supply Primed For Continued Growth
Feb 9th, 2017
