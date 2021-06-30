B&F Fastener Supply Moves Into New Sioux Falls Facility

Back in August 2020, distributor and service provider B&F Fastener Supply purchased a land lot in Sioux Falls, SD with plans to open a new 25,000-square-foot facility that would more than double the company's other location there that opened in 2008.

Now, the company is officially fully moved in.

Ramsey, MN-based B&F told Industrial Distribution this week that the new Sioux Falls branch allows the company to provide its growing customer base with the best of B&F's capabilities — which include machining, custom packaging and the company's BFirst vendor managed inventory program. Meanwhile, the added efficiency gained from the new location provides B&F's team there with the opportunity to gain regional market share. B&F said the growth of its value-added programs required the additional space that Sioux Falls provides.

B&F Fastener Supply



"What a great addition it is to have such a wonderful, state-of-the-art building in Sioux Falls. It just enhances our ability to serve our current customer’s needs and future customers," said B&F sales professional Bruce LaVigne. "It takes our BFirst incentives to the next level, it really shows the commitment we have servicing South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota and Northwestern Iowa."

“I started with B&F in Sioux Falls when we opened in 2008, in a 5,000-square-foot building with no sales or customer base," recapped B&F Sioux Falls branch manager Rob Craig. "In 2013 we had grown enough to move into a 10,000-square-foot facility to allow us to better serve our customers and continue our growth. With record growth over the last few years, the new 25,000-square-foot facility could not have come at a better time. This new building will allow us to streamline our procedures, better serve our customers and continue our growth in the local market. I cannot say enough about the team here in Sioux Falls, every employee is dedicated to ensuring all our customers’ needs are met and exceeded."

B&F Fastener Supply



B&F's has 14 total locations across a six-state region of Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa.

The Sioux Falls branch becoming operational is just the latest expansion news out of B&F. This past April, the company announced the acquisition of the fastener division of Champion Charter, which operates out of Fridley, MN — a northern suburb of Minneapolis. B&F has absorbed Champion into its Ramsey location roughly 16 miles northwest of Fridley. The Fridley location houses both traditional-style fasteners and Huck-related fasteners, which is a new opportunity for B&F.

In June 2020, B&F announced the opening of a new 25,000-square-foot shop in the Northwest Wisconsin town of Frederic that supports the company's Machining division. The company also recently built a 20,000-square-foot branch in St. Cloud, MN and a 17,000-square-foot branch in Mankato, MN.

“I couldn’t be any more proud of the B&F team in Sioux Falls for outgrowing the previous location through their dedication to customer service and supply chain excellence,” added B&F sales professional Jon Parker. “This move is an upgrade on absolutely every front of our business. From day-to-day efficiency and innovative means of solving problems for our customers, the new Sioux Falls branch is bringing huge value to the marketplace. We have exponentially expanded our ability to meet the specific demands of customers in a way that sets B&F Fastener Supply apart, and well above, the competition.”

B&F was profiled in the cover story of Industrial Distribution’s 2017 January/February issue, which you can view here, and in our "Catching Up With..." series in October 2020.