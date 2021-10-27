B&F Fastener Supply Grows Further, Acquires Mid States Specialty in Illinois

It marks B&F's third acquisition since the start of 2017 and follows several other organic expansion moves the company has made in the past few years.

Oct 27th, 2021
Mike Hockett
B&f Fastener Sss

Ramsey, MN-based B&F Fastener Supply told Industrial Distribution this week that the distributor has just officially acquired Mid States Specialty Sales out of Moline, IL. MSSS is a fellow fastener supplier located along the Mississippi River, just across from Davenport, IA. B&F said its existing Davenport branch — added in 2015 — will absorb MSSS.

It's the third acquisition for B&F since the start of 2017 and follows several other organic expansion moves the company has made in the past few years.

"This is a great fit for us and an easy transition for our Davenport branch to absorb the additional workload," said Aryn Young, B&F's marketing director. "We are looking forward to the opportunities this provides us. As well, as providing former Mid States Specialty customers with the B&F service platform and the wide variety of value-added services."

B&F has 14 total locations across a six-state region of Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa.

B&F was profiled in the cover story of Industrial Distribution’s 2017 January/February issue, which you can view here, and in our "Catching Up With..." series in October 2020.

“Since I have been with B&F this is the second acquisition I have been a part. The first was a company by the name of TPI, and now Mid-States Specialty Sales. With both of these I’m still amazed at how quickly this transfer had happened," said Craig Weires, B&F's Davenport branch manager. "Not only from an inventory standpoint from one location to another, but all the customer-specific parts that were identified and labeled; shelf locations created at my branch; as well as all of the new customer accounts being loaded into our system. This all made for a very clean acquisition!"

This past April, the company announced the acquisition of the fastener division of Champion Charter, which operates out of Fridley, MN — a northern suburb of Minneapolis. B&F has absorbed Champion into its Ramsey location roughly 16 miles northwest of Fridley. The Ramsey location houses both traditional-style fasteners and Huck-related fasteners, which is a new opportunity for B&F.

"The acquisition has been going very well. Many of our new customers are very excited at the service we can provide to their day-to-day operation," added Matt Sagona, B&F Davenport sales professional. "Many are intrigued by not only the vast amount of inventory and items we can supply, but also our machining and packaging capabilities as well. I also have many new customers excited about the vendor managed inventory that we provide as well — that way the hardware is one less headache that they need to worry about managing."

Besides acquisitions, in June 2020, B&F announced the opening of a new 25,000-square-foot shop in the Northwest Wisconsin town of Frederic that supports the company's Machining division. The company also recently built a 20,000-square-foot branch in St. Cloud, MN; a 25,000-square-foot branch in Sioux Falls, SD; and a 17,000-square-foot branch in Mankato, MN.

"This well-orchestrated transition directed by the entire team at B&F was not only appreciated by myself as the branch manager as I build relationships with the customers, but by our new customers as well for having no supply chain issues during this transition," Weires added. "I’ve been since we opened the doors here in Davenport, so it makes it really exciting to watch the business grow over the past 6 years."

The company also released a new company video in late September, providing an overview of the company. View it below:

