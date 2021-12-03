SBP Holdings Acquires Watts Steam Store

The deal further expands SBP's fluid power & automation capabilities, operating within its Dakota Fluid Power unit.

SBP Holdings
DALLAS — SBP Holdings has acquired Watts Steam Store and subsidiaries as of, Dec 1, 2021. Watts Steam Store will operate within the fluid power/automation platform (Dakota Fluid Power) for SBP Holdings. The fluid power/automation platform is the third business vertical within the holding company along with its Industrial Rubber vertical (Singer Equities) and its Rigging and Rental vertical (Bishop Lifting Products). With this addition, SBP Holdings will increase its North America footprint to approximately 100 locations with over 1,300 employees.

Houston-based SBP Holdings was No. 24 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List with $453 million in 2020 sales.

Watts Steam Store, established in 2004 by owners Tracy & Stanley Watts, operates from three locations in Twin Falls and Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Ogden Utah with approximately 35 team members.  Watts Steam Store provides sales and repair services for all types of hydraulic products including hose, pumps, cylinders, and filtration, and manufactures, sells, and services a full line of industrial pressure washing equipment.  Watts Steam Store is the region’s leading expert in repair and clearly understands and responds to the urgency of customers’ requirements in several key markets including agriculture, construction, mobile equipment, and in-plant systems.  Watts will continue to manage the Watts Steam Store operation along with his brother Stanley Watts and expand the enterprise through organic growth and cooperation with other SBP Holdings companies.

SBP CEO Craig Osborne said, “We are truly excited about teaming up with Tracy and Stanley and the Team at Watts to continue to expand our fluid power offering and geographic footprint. Fluid Power continues to be a large addressable market with tremendous opportunity for growth and there is no question we have a solid base and the ability to expand.” 

Dakota Fluid Power President Rick Lindemann added “We are looking forward to having the Watts Team join our Fluid Power group! Their reputation and business model of providing quality parts and service to their customers aligns very well with Dakota Fluid Power.”

Tracy Watts said, “I feel strongly that we have teamed up with the right group to continue the Watts Steam Store tradition of supporting customers.  We have a current relationship with companies within the SBP Holdings group and we look forward to expanding that over time.”

SBP Holdings provides mission-critical components, inspection and testing services, repairs, and specialized rental activities throughout North America.

