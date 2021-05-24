Martin Inc. Acquires Parker Industrial Safety in Indiana

Parker is the third Indiana-based safety company Martin has acquired in the past two years.

May 24th, 2021
Martin Inc.
FLORENCE, AL — Martin Supply, a subsidiary of Martin Inc., announced Monday the acquisition of Parker Industrial Safety in Avilla, IN, just north of Fort Wayne. Parker was founded in 1976 and is a distributor of safety, janitorial and first aid supplies.

“Parker is a great fit for Martin,” said David Ruggles, President of Martin Industrial and Safety. “It’s safety line of business and location align perfectly with Martin’s Indiana and Ohio growth strategy. What’s even more exciting is that Martin can provide additional services and value to their customers with safety trainings and inspections, greater selection of MRO supplies, fastening and storeroom management solutions. The close proximity to our Fort Wayne location will enable a seamless transition for customers.” 

Parker Industrial Safety is the third Indiana-based safety company Martin has acquired in the past two years. 

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Florence, AL, Martin Inc. is one of the nation’s leading providers of custom-tailored solutions for MRO supplies to the industrial and construction markets. Martin offers a wide variety of products and services in Industrial, Safety, Integrated Supply and Fastening – all uniquely designed to help companies operate better. Martin is a member of Affiliated Distributors, the Industrial Supply Association, the National Fasteners Distributor Association and GSA Global Supply.

Martin Inc. was No. 50 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.

