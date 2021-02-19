Martin Inc. Makes Fastening Solutions Leadership Promotion

FLORENCE, AL — Martin Inc., one of the nation’s leading providers of custom-tailored solutions for maintenance, repair, operation and production supplies, has announced that Kelso (KG) Sims has been promoted to vice president, Fastening Solutions. KG’s added responsibilities will include business development and fasteners market expansion throughout all of Martin’s current geography.

“Since KG joined the team, Martin Fastening has seen significant improvement in operational efficiency and profitability,” said Douglas Ruggles, CEO & President, Martin Fasteners and co-owner of Martin Inc. “I am confident that his leadership will further advance Martin’s fastening footprint and his expertise will help companies operate better.”

KG joined Martin in 2018 as director of operations and then transitioned to fastening general manager in 2019. KG has over 28 years’ experience in manufacturing, engineering and operations management and nine years’ experience in the pneumatic and threaded component distribution industry.

Martin Fastening is ISO 9001 certified and a member of GSA (Global Sourcing Alliance) and the National Fasteners Distributor Association.

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Florence, AL, Martin Inc. provides custom-tailored solutions for maintenance, repair, operation and production supplies to the industrial and construction markets. Martin offers a wide variety of products and services in Industrial, Safety, Integrated Supply, and Fastening – all uniquely designed to help companies operate better. Martin is a member of Affiliated Distributors, the Industrial Supply Association, the National Fasteners Distributor Association and the Global Sourcing Alliance. In 2020, Martin was ranked 50 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.