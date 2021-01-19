Martin Inc. Adds New VP of Finance

FLORENCE, AL — Martin Inc., a distributor custom-tailored solutions for MROP supplies, welcomes Doug Mannion to the role of vice president of finance. In this role, Mannion will help in the development and implementation of business plans, including annual operating, mid-term, and strategic planning, while executing strategic and tactical initiatives supporting the growth of the company.

“I'm delighted to welcome Doug to the Martin team,” said Gordon Ruggles, Chief Financial Officer. “Doug’s extensive experience in corporate finance and business operations will be highly valuable to us as we implement our long-term strategy. I am confident that he will help us to further advance our financial infrastructure to support long-term growth.”

Doug comes to Martin with over 30 years of financial experience, most recently as Senior Vice President- Finance and IT for Scandinavian Tobacco Group. He has a BBA in Accounting from Siena College in Loudonville, NY and completed the Executive Development Program at The University of New Hampshire, Whittemore School of Business and Economics. In addition, he holds Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Global Management Accountant designations.

Martin was ranked No. 50 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.

Founded in 1934 and catering to the industrial and construction markets, Martin offers a wide variety of products and services in Industrial, Safety, Integrated Supply, and Fastening — all uniquely designed to help companies operate better. Martin is a member of Affiliated Distributors, the Industrial Supply Association, the National Fasteners Distributor Association and the Global Sourcing Alliance. For more information, visit www.martinsupply.com.



