F.W. Webb Acquires Danbury Plumbing and HVAC Supply in Western CT

For more than 100 years, Danbury gas been serving contractors in Connecticut's Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties.

Mar 1st, 2021
BEDFORD, MA — F.W. Webb Company announced Monday the acquisition of Western Connecticut wholesale distributor, Danbury Plumbing and HVAC Supply Co. Effective today, the Danbury location will begin operating as F.W. Webb and as part of the transaction, the business’s Creative Bath will open as a Frank Webb Home retail showroom.

"This acquisition increases our presence in Connecticut and means that we can now support more contractors across the state with our large inventory and dedicated customer service," said Jeff Pope, F.W. Webb President. "We look forward to building off of Danbury's strong reputation as a trusted and reliable supplier."

Danbury Plumbing and HVAC Supply Co. is an established supplier of plumbing, heating and HVAC products. For more than 100 years, they have been serving contractors in Connecticut's Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties. Danbury's service area has also expanded into parts of New York's Westchester and Putnam counties. Their 6,000 square foot kitchen and bath retail showroom, located in nearby Brookfield CT, has been in business for nearly 45 years.

"I'd like to thank my loyal customers for their business over the past 25-plus years since I took over the company. It has always been more than a business to me. It's allowed me to work with customers hand-in-hand and form many meaningful partnerships. Although the company names will be changing, I can assure you that the faces and service will remain the same," said TJ Hunt, Owner, Danbury Plumbing and HVAC Supply.

This acquisition marks the company's eighth wholesale location in the state of Connecticut and sixth Frank Webb Home showroom in the area. In the fall, F.W. Webb opened a 22,000 square feet wholesale location in Norwich, Connecticut that serves the state’s central and eastern regions.

An industry pioneer since 1866, F.W. Webb Company is the largest wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, HVAC, refrigeration, pipe, valves and fittings in the Northeast. F.W. Webb has grown from a single location to more than 90 across nine states and proudly offers customers an extensive inventory of products and dedicated services that reach from underground to the rooftop. Covering 16 areas of expertise, specialty markets include process controls, water works, environmental services and more. F.W. Webb also operates more than 45 Frank Webb Home bath, kitchen and lighting retail showrooms. 

