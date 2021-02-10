Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing Acquires Fellow NY Supplier Aurotek TSB

MACEDON, NY — As of Feb. 1, Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing Inc, a designer and manufacturer of thrust bearings, custom bearings and precision components, has acquired the assets of Aurotek TSB, Inc.

Aurotek TSB, Inc. is specialized in the production of precision thin section bearings for a broad array of industries. These bearings are used in a variety of applications, namely, for use in defense weapon systems, medical equipment, radar equipment, aerospace guidance systems, packaging machines, industrial assembly machines, and robotics for security, medical, nuclear and defense systems.

Peter Schroth, President of Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing, notes that this acquisition aligns with our strategy to expand our product offerings to include American-made precision radial bearings, along with our current thrust ball and roller bearings, in low- to mid- volume production runs and with reasonable lead times.

Aurotek TSB was founded by Dr. Don Cancelmo, who spent his entire career working in the thin section bearing industry. Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing had been a supplier of rings and bearing components to the Company since 2011 and is happy to move forward in adding this to our trusted line of bearing products.

Previously located in Herkimer NY, the operations and assets of Aurotek TSB will be moved to Macedon, NY, where the business will continue to operate within the Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing facility, located at 4 State Route 350, Macedon, NY 14502.

Founded in 1989, Auburn Bearing & Manufacturing, Inc. is one of the oldest continuously operating thrust ball bearing manufacturers in the US, and is known for its exclusive line of “V” groove thrust bearings, which are designed to reduce rolling friction. Today, ABM specializes in manufacturing custom ball and roller thrust bearings in low- to mid- volume, as well as in custom manufacturing of precision machined components. To learn more about ABM’s full line of bearing products and manufacturing services, please call (315) 986-7600 or visit us at auburnbearing.com.