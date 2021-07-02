French Gerleman, IAC Supply Merge to Form $250M Industrial Automation & Electrical Distributor

The resulting company, Agilix Solutions, has 350 employees and 13 branches serving customers across six central and southern US states.

Jul 2nd, 2021
Agilix Solutions
1500x600 Puzzle3 Notice

ST. LOUIS, MO — French Gerleman, one of the largest privately held companies in the St. Louis region, and IAC Supply Solutions, ranked among the fastest-growing companies in Memphis, have announced their merger. Both French Gerleman and IAC are hundred-year-old independent distributors of electrical, industrial and automation products and services. The newly formed company will operate under the name Agilix Solutions, and will be headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Agilix Locations3 1The combined company generates $250 million in annual revenue and employs more than 350 people across 13 branches in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi. Agilix Solutions will remain an independent, family-owned, and privately held company. The combined ownership group is made up of the French and Wagner families from French Gerleman, and the Langley family from IAC Supply Solutions. French Gerleman’s President Mike Stanfill will serve as CEO, with IAC President Darrell Smith serving as President of Agilix.

“French Gerleman and IAC have long histories of sustained excellence and common values,” said Stanfill. “We’ve navigated market and technological changes over the years and assisted our customers through the transformations. This merger of two great organizations delivers increased value to our stakeholders -- the customers we serve, manufacturers we represent, and employees and owners who define us.” 

The newly formed Agilix Solutions ranks among Electrical Wholesaling Magazine’s 50 largest electrical supply distributors in the nation. The company expects to grow by double digits over the next five years and plans to increase staff by the end of 2021. 

“The merger of IAC and French Gerleman positions two great companies very well for a strong future,” said Smith. “Each of us brings complementary strengths in terms of our teams, product lines, service offerings, and geographical regions we serve. Because Agilix remains an independent distributor, we can be closer to our customers and anticipate their needs with the flexibility and agility required to support their business objectives in a fast-moving world.”

Established in 1923, with roots dating back to 1914, French Gerleman is a fifth-generation, family-owned business serving industrial, commercial, contractor and original equipment manufacturer customers. The company offers industrial automation, power transmission, electrical supply, safety and solar products across 6 branches in Missouri, Illinois and Kansas. 

IAC Supply Solutions’ historical roots date back to 1895. The company has been family-owned since 1985, and today, operates under third-generation ownership. IAC is one of the fastest growing companies in Memphis, serving the electrical, automation, industrial, commercial, residential and construction markets in West Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi. 

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
Benchmark
Benchmark Industrial Acquires Fellow Packaging Distributor Donby
Benchmark and Donby both sell a wide range of packaging, warehouse, janitorial and safety supplies.
Jun 30th, 2021
ExxonMobil made the sale looking to improve profit and decrease debt by reducing lower margin operations.
ExxonMobil Selling Santoprene Business for $1.15B
Santoprene produces elastic polymers.
Jun 30th, 2021
Pip
PIP Acquires Australia & New Zealand PPE Supplier
It's PIP's first acquisition since its ownership changed hands to a different private investment firm.
Jun 30th, 2021
Ingersoll
Ingersoll Rand to Buy Agritech Supplier Maximus for $110M
The news comes one week after IR announced a $514 million acquisition of a German positive displacement pump maker.
Jun 28th, 2021
E4r Tf J Wuaeobvh
The Reynolds Company Buying Mid-Coast Electric Supply
Upon completion, the McNaughton-McKay subsidiary will have more than 1,500 employees across 57 US locations.
Jun 25th, 2021
204102743 4035555736492832 4547949170244073938 N
Rockwell Automation to Acquire Plex Systems
The $2 billion deal will look to expand Rockwell's Connected Enterprise initiatives.
Jun 25th, 2021
Core & Maun
Core & Main to Acquire Georgia Geotextile Supplier
L & M Bag & Supply represents Core & Main's 13th acquisition since it spun off from HD Supply in 2017.
Jun 24th, 2021
Ingersoll Rand Logo
Ingersoll Rand Buying German Pump Maker for $514 Million
Seepex is a manufacturer of progressive cavity pumps, primarily serving water, wastewater, food and beverage and chemical end markets.
Jun 21st, 2021
B&d Industrial
B&D Industrial Acquires Predictive Analysis Provider
B&D has acquired GTI Predictive Technology, a division of GTI Spindle Technology, Inc. of Manchester, NH.
Jun 18th, 2021
Asdfsad
Omni Cable Completes $91M Acquisition of Houston Wire & Cable
The combined company also will continue Vertex, HWCC’s fastener redistribution business.
Jun 17th, 2021
Unnamed (2)a
Truck Parts Distributor FleetPride Acquires All Pro Truck & Trailer
All Pro offers repair services for customers throughout northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.
Jun 16th, 2021